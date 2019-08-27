Opposition parties settle on legislation to block no-deal Brexit

Opposition parties working to stop a no-deal Brexit have agreed tactics ahead of the return of parliament next week, committing to pursue a 'legislative route' as a priority before any attempt to collapse Boris Johnson's government.

Labour leader Jeremy Corby hosted fellow opposition chiefs including the SNP's Ian Blackford and Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson for an hour of talks in his Westminster office, which Mr Blackford described as “positive and productive”.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn insists Labour will 'do everything necessary' to halt no-deal Brexit

The decision to pursue legislation that will seize control of the parliamentary agenda - allowing MPs to rule out a no-deal and potentially delay the UK's 31 October Brexit deadline - represents an admission by Labour that there isn't sufficient support to force a no-confidence vote and install Mr Corbyn as a caretaker Prime Minister.

It also means concrete action to stop a no-deal could take place as soon as MPs return from the summer recess, on 3 September.

Commenting after the meeting, Mr Blackford said: "With no mandate or majority, the numbers are stacking up against Boris Johnson and his extreme Brexit. The possibility of stopping Brexit is real and must be realised.

READ MORE: MPs send warning as Boris Johnson fails to rule out suspending parliament

“Parliament must grasp this opportunity, unite to stop Boris Johnson shutting down democracy - and be ready to use all mechanisms to block a no-deal disaster, including deploying legislation as a priority."

Later on Tuesday, Mr Blackford and Ms Swinson are set to lead a symbolic gathering of MPs at Church House, the proposed venue for a 'rebel' parliament in the event that Mr Johnson suspends the Commons to force through a no-deal Brexit.