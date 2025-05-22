Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s oil and gas workers are bracing for the industry “sleepwalking into an unjust transition” after a stark report warned "urgent and ambitious action, investment and government leadership" was needed to avoid a "harmful" impact.

The Scottish Government’s own just transition commission has stressed SNP ministers have no plan for oil and gas workers, with a repeat of the situation for workers at the Grangemouth oil refinery a likely prospect without further action.

It it feared up to 4,000 North Sea oil and gas workers could lose their jobs over the next two years, on top of an estimated 2,000 roles lost over the past 18 months.

TEi Limited provides specialist industrial services in the oil and gas, power generation, steel making and chemical processing sectors. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The advisory body warned an unjust transition was possible despite it being known for decades the North Sea oil and gas sector was declining and new clear jobs would be required.

Oil and gas workers in Aberdeen told the commission they fear a “cliff edge” for their livelihoods.

The report said: “Without urgent and ambitious action, investment and government leadership, Scotland’s offshore transition will not take place fairly, with harmful effects on workers, communities, employers and the regional economy of the north east that could otherwise be avoided.

“To avoid harms to workers and communities and support new industry, governments must now take a bold, innovative approach that maximises leverage to set standards, establish pathways, create jobs, and manage shocks.”

The commission said SNP ministers needed a “clear plan” to be drawn up for boosting Scotland’s renewables supply chain that could help mitigate, but not completely match the job losses seen in the fossil fuel sector.

Professor Dave Reay, co-chair of the commission, said: “It feels like we are sleepwalking into an unjust transition. It is going to come back and bite us for, potentially, generations.

“We are at risk of losing people to overseas investors, to other countries, when we need those people here. If we want a growing economy, a net zero transition, we need those skilled workers.

“There’s a real risk now that we are looking at a repeat of previous unjust transitions in coal and steel, where a lack of anticipatory planning left workers and communities abandoned at the sharp end of industrial change.”

Satwat Rehman, fellow co-chair of the commission, said: “As the role of oil and gas in the economy of the north east inevitably continues to phase down, we need our governments to work together urgently on a credible plan to support workers whose livelihoods are tied to fossil fuels, from drill crews to caterers, move into new roles.

“Their skills and experience are hugely valuable and we need a plan to make sure Scotland makes the most of them, whether in our rapidly growing clean energy sector or the wider economy.”

Richard Hardy, commissioner, STUC president and Prospect Scotland and Ireland co-ordinator, pointed to “a lack of willingness” from politicians to get involved, along with “inertia” from governments.

Lang Banks, commissioner and director of WWF Scotland, warned “some hard decisions need taken” by Scotland’s two governments, pointing to “tough choices that have a plan behind them”.

SNP Acting Net Zero Secretary, Gillian Martin, said: “I welcome the just transition commission's continued work in setting out the most acute just transition issues for Aberdeen and the North East, and appreciate that this comes in the context of recent and concerning reports of job losses in the oil and gas sector.

“Workers are at the heart of Scotland’s just transition to net zero. The Scottish Government is working with the energy sector to plan for a multi-skilled workforce and enable our skilled offshore workers to carry their experience and expertise into different roles as the sector evolves.