A spokesman for Copenhagen Police said officers have carried out preliminary investigations of “the crime scenes” with assistance from Denmark’s armed forces and in collaboration with the Danish security and intelligence agency.

Danish defence minister Morten Bodskov told broadcaster TV2: “It is very serious, and this is by no means a coincidence. It doesn’t just seem planned, but very well planned.

The agency and the police have decided to set up a joint investigation group which will handle further investigation of the incidents.

Powerful explosions were the cause of “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Danish police have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the Swedish domestic security agency said its preliminary investigation of two further leaks closer to its coast “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized.

Swedish newspaper Expressen published on Tuesday what it says is a video of the damaged pipelines off Sweden and said that at least 50m of the metal pipe appears to be missing.

The four leaks occurred in international waters but within the exclusive economic zone of Denmark and Sweden. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air for several days.

The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air for several days.

Advertisement Hide Ad