This handout satellite image taken on September 26, 2022 and released on September 27, 2022 by Planet Labs PBC shows the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, south of Dueodde, in the Baltic sea

The incidents overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will carry Norwegian gas to Poland in efforts to bolster Europe’s energy independence from Moscow.

Two unusual explosions were detected close to the Russian natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea to to Germany – with many world leaders suspecting sabotage.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Nord 1 and 2 pipelines

Do the Nord Stream pipelines leak?

Such pipelines are designed not to leak, however the Nord Stream pipelines have been at the centre of an energy clash between Europe and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Three leaks has resulted in many suspecting foul play.

The steel pipe itself has a wall of 4.1 cm (1.6 inches) and is coated with steel-reinforced concrete up to 11cm thick. Each section of the pipe weighs 11 tonnes, which goes to 24-25 tonnes after the concrete is applied – but gas was seen bubbling from the pipe in the Baltic Sea.

Many have speculated that the leak which is not common, is a result of Russian sabotage.

What has been said about the Nord Stream 1 and 2 leak?

Denmark established a prohibited area to ensure ships do not go near the leaks. Ships may lose buoyancy, and there may also be a risk of ignition above the water and in the air, authorities said.

In a statement on behalf of all 27 member states, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.

“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions – not accidents”.

But she said “there is no information indicating who could be behind it”.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, called the news “very concerning” and said that “no option can be ruled out right now”, including sabotage.

He said: “This is a very concerning news.

Will the Nord Stream pipelines be operation soon?

The extent of the damage means the Nord Stream pipeline is unlikely to carry any gas to Europe this winter even if there was political will to bring them online, analysts at the Eurasia Group said.

Undersea pipelines are designed so they can not be damaged accidentally and leaks are rare.

Is Nord Stream 2 operational?

Nord Stream 2 has never been operational, Nord Stream 1 had delivered gas to Germany until earlier this month, when Russian energy giant Gazprom turned off the supply, alleging that urgent maintenance work was required to replace vital components.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was already complete when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended its certification on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Who is reliant on Russian gas?

A number of countries are reliant on a supply of Russian gas, such as Slovakia.

European countries have struggled to find other supplies of gas, which heats homes, generates electricity and runs factories

