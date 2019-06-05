No Donald Trump meeting, but Michael Gove's kilt impresses First Lady

Michael Gove revealed he has not had a one-on-one meeting with Donald Trump - but suggested the First Lady was a fan of the Tory leadership hopeful's kilt.

Giving evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee on Wednesday, the Environment Secretary said that despite speculation he would get a meeting with Mr Trump, no private talks were held between the two men.

In a departure from diplomatic protocols and a snub to Theresa May, who did not have a one-to-one meeting with the President during his visit, Mr Trump met Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and leading Tory Brexiteers Iain Duncan Smith and Owen Paterson.

He also had a 20-minute conversation with Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson by telephone, and at a joint press conference with Mrs May, said the former Foreign Secretary would do a "great job" as Prime Minister.

Mr Gove attended the state banquet for the US President at Buckingham Palace on Monday, and told Scottish MPs that he "had the opportunity to say a few words" to Mr Trump.

He went on: "These occasions require people to wear evening dress and I had the opportunity to wear the kilt and my wife was talking to the First Lady who was very taken with that.

"I think the president may well be placing an order for a dress Gordon tartan. So that’s another example of a successful trading arrangement between the UK and the USA that we’ve brokered.”