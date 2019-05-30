Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are my “friends”, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has praised two of Theresa May’s political rivals just days before his state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump will be in the UK for a three-day visit from June 3-5 and his comments risk embarrassing the Prime Minister, who is due to quit as Tory leader later that week.

READ MORE: Gamekeepers claim SNH is “paralysed by fear” and failing to protect nature

Mr Trump hinted that he may meet Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson during his trip, describing both men as friends.

And he highlighted the Brexit Party’s success in the European elections, where Mr Farage’s outfit helped to humiliate Mrs May’s Conservatives.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Man stabbed to death in attack near castle

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Mr Trump said: “Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine. They are two very good guys, very interesting people.”

In a reference to the European elections he said: “Nigel’s had a big victory, he’s picked up 32% of the vote starting from nothing.

“I think they are big powers over there, I think they have done a good job.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.