Nicola Sturgeon would accept Scotland equivalent of Northern Ireland protocol 'in a heartbeat'

The First Minister’s comments come as the UK government has been defending its plans to scrap parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland - known as the protocol - which it negotiated with the European Union.

Asked about the potential risks to Scotland’s economy if the UK Government overrides the Northern Ireland protocol, Ms Sturgeon said this risks a “hugely damaging” trade war.

Ms Sturgeon went on to say that she would warmly welcome a protocol for Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would accept a similar deal to the Northern Ireland protocol for Scotland “in a heartbeat”(Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

The FM said: “As First Minister of Scotland, if I could get a protocol that would allow Scotland to continue to trade freely across the single market, I’d take that in a heartbeat so that is the reality.

“The Northern Ireland protocol was negotiated and signed by this UK Government. It is also a protocol right now that is benefiting Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland’s economy right now is doing better than the economies of the other countries in the UK. “

The protocol, part of international law, is special trading arrangements in place between the UK and the Northern Ireland after the UK voted for Brexit in 2016.

Responding to a question posed by Maggie Chapman on the potential risk to Scotland if the deal is scrapped, Ms Sturgeon said: “The UK Government is risking sanctions like targeted tariffs that would deeply harm Scottish businesses who are already dealing with an uncertain and unnecessarily bureaucratic environment thanks to Brexit.

“We have a government that is showing no respect for the international rule of law, for the basis norms of our democracy.”

Ms Sturgeon tolds MSP on Thursday it is “very likely” that if the protocol is scrapped it will impact a “range of important issues” such as access for scientists and researchers to the EU’s Horizon programme.

Ms Sturgeon went on to quote Lord Geidt, who recently resigned as ethics adviser, claiming she did not know “if he was referring to the Northern Ireland protocol but he may be.”