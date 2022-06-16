Scottish independence: Nicola Sturgeon denies Scotland's NHS and education playing 'second fiddle' to referendum

Addressing Holyrood at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon the case for independence was not “distinct or separate” to the big challenges facing Scotland.

Her comments come after the Scottish Government’s constitution secretary Angus Robertson confirmed on Wednesday plans were in motion to hold a referendum in October next year.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citing the ferries scandal and problems bridging the attainment gap in education, Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross asked: “Why should all these issues play second fiddle to another divisive independence referendum next year?”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Getty Images

But Ms Sturgeon said: “Independence is part of the solution to those challenges. It's about how we equip ourselves better as a country to meet those challenges and fulfill our potential.

"It’s not the distraction that Douglas Ross wants to pretend it is. Instead it presents an alternative to a failing UK system, a failing UK system that gives us right now a Prime Minister with no democratic or moral mandate in Scotland.”

Mr Ross argued: “What a depressing answer from the First Minister. Never once responding to the points about education, about our NHS, about the justice system, never once responding to these issues that are pressing for people across Scotland right now. It will be playing second fiddle to an independence referendum because we know the First Minister cannot focus on improving our country when she is trying to divide it all over again.”