Nicola Sturgeon has been quizzed extensively by Jamie Dawson KC – lead counsel to the UK Covid Inquiry – in a fascinating opening session of evidence.

The former first minister was quizzed – sometimes very directly – on whether she deleted WhatsApp messages.

She became emotional when denying that she sought political advantage during the crisis.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the UK Covid inquiry at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ms Sturgeon also addressed questions on her message exchanges with her former chief of staff Liz Lloyd, and on whether she frequently used a private phone and private email address.