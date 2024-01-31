Nicola Sturgeon: WATCH morning evidence in full as former SNP leader speaks on WhatsApp messages, being First Minister during Covid, personal phone
Nicola Sturgeon has been quizzed extensively by Jamie Dawson KC – lead counsel to the UK Covid Inquiry – in a fascinating opening session of evidence.
The former first minister was quizzed – sometimes very directly – on whether she deleted WhatsApp messages.
She became emotional when denying that she sought political advantage during the crisis.
Ms Sturgeon also addressed questions on her message exchanges with her former chief of staff Liz Lloyd, and on whether she frequently used a private phone and private email address.
The full session, which started from 10am and ran until close to 1pm, can be watched in full via the above feed.
Comments
