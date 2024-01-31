UK Covid Inquiry Live: Nicola Sturgeon appears at inquiry to give evidence amid ongoing scrutiny around the WhatsApp messages
Follow along here for live updates as Nicola Sturgeon gives evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is giving evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry amid ongoing scrutiny around the deleted WhatsApp messages.
Scottish Government's messaging review
At First Minister's Question last week, Humza Yousaf announced his government would commission an external review into the Scottish Government's messaging practices, and the failure to hand over some messages to the UK Covid Inquiry.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Government has today provided some more details: “As the First Minister outlined, he has commissioned an externally-led review into the use of mobile messaging apps and non-corporate technology in the Scottish Government.
“This will take particular account of government interaction with statutory public inquiries.
“During this period, we will continue to keep our records management policy under review in line with legislation.
“The external review will inform a wider internal records management policy review.
“More detail on the external and internal reviews will be given in due course.”
Some comment before Sturgeon's cross examination...
First, today's leader column tackles the Scottish Government's "culture of secrecy":
"Given the SNP’s informal policy of “wheesht for indy” – stay quiet about problems and don’t criticise the Scottish Government – had been an open secret for years until Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation opened the floodgates of internal party dissent, it should perhaps be no surprise that she and other ministers deleted WhatsApp messages en masse, even after the Covid Inquiry had asked, in June 2021, that they be retained." - Read more here.
Meanwhile, our columnist John McLellan reckons today "could be the day Sturgeon's independence dream dies".
"The Covid inquiry is exposing Nicola Sturgeon’s reputation as a pandemic leader was a triumph of style over substance." - Read more here.
Finally, Murdo Fraser says the UK Covid Inquiry "is finally debunking the myth of Scottish exceptionalism".
"From claiming Covid had been nearly eradicated to opposition to ‘illegal wars’, the SNP has always tried to make Scotland appear somehow morally superior to England." - Read more here.
Sturgeon is in the building
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already arrived at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, around two hours early.
Ms Sturgeon is due to give evidence from 10am. Keen UK Covid Inquiry watchers may remember Boris Johnson pulled a similar trick for his appearance during the London hearings.
Nicola Sturgeon to give day of evidence at UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Nicola Sturgeon is to begin giving evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry amid ongoing scrutiny around the deletion of WhatsApp messages.
The former first minister will give evidence for a full day as the inquiry, before Baroness Heather Hallett, holds hearings in Edinburgh.
