First, today's leader column tackles the Scottish Government's "culture of secrecy":

"Given the SNP’s informal policy of “wheesht for indy” – stay quiet about problems and don’t criticise the Scottish Government – had been an open secret for years until Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation opened the floodgates of internal party dissent, it should perhaps be no surprise that she and other ministers deleted WhatsApp messages en masse, even after the Covid Inquiry had asked, in June 2021, that they be retained." - Read more here.

Meanwhile, our columnist John McLellan reckons today "could be the day Sturgeon's independence dream dies".

"The Covid inquiry is exposing Nicola Sturgeon’s reputation as a pandemic leader was a triumph of style over substance." - Read more here.

Finally, Murdo Fraser says the UK Covid Inquiry "is finally debunking the myth of Scottish exceptionalism".