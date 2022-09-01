Nicola Sturgeon to personally intervene in talks aimed at ending council strikes

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister will meet trade union leaders and council bosses this afternoon.

Waste workers in authorities across Scotland have been returning to work as the first wave of strike action ends.

Staff from the Unite, Unison and GMB unions walked out as part of a dispute over pay, but negotiations failed to reach an acceptable settlement for the unions.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Action coincided with a similar strike in Edinburgh that left the streets littered with rubbish during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

But the disruption is likely to return next week – and spread to schools – if a new offer is not accepted by the unions.

The latest offer, made by local authority body Cosla on Monday, was rejected as unions urged Cosla to make a flat-rate pay offer as opposed to one based on a percentage increase to current wages.

According to the Scottish Government, the deal included a payment of at least £1,925 for council staff, with those earning £20,000 receiving £2,000.

But Unite said the payment could be as low as £989 for some employees, with 85 per cent receiving between £1,925 and £2,000, and any payment would not be recurring.

Ms Sturgeon previously said all options in making more funding available amid the strikes had been “exhausted”.

With the latest offer being turned down, waste workers look set to be joined by school support staff, including cleaners, caterers, janitors and pupil support assistants in action set to take place next week.