Edinburgh bin strike: 18 pictures showing Edinburgh 'covered in rubbish' as Capital welcomes guests from all over world
Images shared across social media by locals, Fringe performers and more shows litter mounting on the streets of Edinburgh amid an 11 day strike during the festival season.
Rubbish has been spilling out of overflowing bins and piling up on the streets, with city centre areas particularly badly affected given the Edinburgh festivals as cleansing workers remaining on strike.
Around 250 members of staff walked out on Thursday, with the action not scheduled to conclude until 30 August, the day following the end of the Edinburgh International and Fringe festivals.
Comedian Eleanor Morton said Edinburgh was “looking shocking” with “rubbish everywhere,” while Dougie Morgan said he was “ashamed” to be in the city.
Addressing a tweet to the City of Edinburgh Council about the “embarrassing” state of the streets, he said: “How can you welcome visitors from all over the world with the pavements of Edinburgh strewn with rubbish. Get it sorted.!
Edinburgh has suspended waste collections and closed its recycling centres and is advising residents to store their rubbish at home.