Nicola Sturgeon speaks in Holyrood after arrest: Every question and every answer from the press conference

The former first minister returned to Holyrood for the first time since her arrest in connection with a police investigation into SNP finances.

For just over 10 minutes, Nicola Sturgeon answered questions from across the Scottish media for the first time since her arrest and subsequent release without charge pending further investigation.

Here is every question and every answer the former SNP leader and former first minister gave at the press conference in Holyrood’s Garden Lobby.

Opening statement

"Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for coming along today. I'm back in Parliament today getting on with my job of representing my constituents. I understand and accept that part and parcel of me being able to do that is give all of you an opportunity to ask me questions, hence being here to speak to you today.

“I know you understand that I am heavily constrained in what I can say. I can't go into any detail. You also know my position, I set that out a week past on Sunday, I set it again outside my home on Sunday just passed.

"I respect and fully understand the process that is underway, but I am absolutely certain that I have done nothing wrong and that is a position that I will continue to maintain.

"So that's really all I'm able to say but I know you will have a range of questions, some of them I may not be able to answer in detail but I will do my best to answer any questions that you have.”

Q: Can you tell us why you were arrested in the first place?

A: “I’m not going to comment on the police investigation, that's a matter for…”

Q: But you can't tell us the grounds for your arrest?

A: “Obviously you know it's in connection with the ongoing investigation. For me to go anywhere beyond that would be trespassing on the detail of a police investigation.”

Q: Do you believe that you’re becoming a distraction to the SNP by continuing your membership at the moment when Humza Yousaf has had such a rough couple of months, would it be the best thing for you to temporarily step back as some of your colleagues have suggested?

A: “Well firstly, I think Humza is doing a fantastic job as First Minister. I, when he was elected as First Minister I expected him to do a good job. I wish he hadn't faced some of the circumstances he has.

"But I'm incredibly proud of the job he is doing and I think he's getting on with that and behalf of the people of Scotland.

"On the wider question, you know, it won’t surprise anybody to hear that, you know, I searched my soul on these questions on an ongoing basis.

"I have dedicated most of my life to the SNP and I don't say that to make sound like a sacrifice, it’s not been a sacrifice, the opportunities and experiences I've had in turn have been immense but the interests of the SNP are as closest to my heart as it is possible for anything to be.

"There may be an argument if I thought that if I was to step aside that you would all then accept that this had nothing to do with the SNP. There may be an arguement that's not the case.

“But also what that would do, I think, would be to compromise my ability and my right to assert the position that I hold absolutely which is that I have done nothing wrong.

"But I will always consider and I will consider on an ongoing basis at all times what's in the best interest of the SNP, a party has given my all to over almost my entire life and an organisation that for me is not abstract.

"It's made up of my friends, my family, and my colleagues, you've heard me describe it before as my extended family, that's the depth of love, affection and concern I have for the SNP”

Q: Haven’t you in the past asked others to step back from the party when they’ve said they’ve done nothing wrong?

A: “That assertion has been made, you know there have been some over the past few days that have made their position clear and I respect their position. In one case in particular I absolutely understand the feelings that drive that position.

"B ut you're not actually correct to assert that that was some iron precedent, I can think of one case in particular, probably the most analogous case to the one that I am in right now, where there wasn't any demand or expectation for that individual to step aside.

"So I will always consider what is in the best interests of the SNP but as I’ve said before now, I repeat, I don't say it as any kind of suggestion it's been a sacrifice, the SNP has been my life and that’s been voluntary and something that I cherish and continue to cherish.

"But I'm also an individual that is entitled to assert what I believe to my very, very core that I have done nothing wrong.

"I respect the process that is underway, but I would continue to maintain that very clear position.”

Q: You must have thought about quitting?

"I think about what's in the best interest of the party I've given my life to, what's in the best interest of the government that until very recently I headed and spent 16 years either being the head of or second in command in, and obviously I think a lot about in this difficult situation, what is best for me as an individual and I will come to judgements.

"People can disagree or agree with those judgements, that is entirely down to them.

"I understand some of the the comments that have been made but I take all of these issues and considerations very seriously.”

Q: Is your husband also innocent of any wrongdoing?

“I and before I say what I'm about to say, I'm saying it as a statement of fact, not as a loaded statement that you should read anything into one way or the other.

"But in a situation like this I can only speak for myself and I am only speaking for myself.

"There is also a difference between me and my husband, I'm an elected politician, I'm public servant and therefore there is an expectation, I think a legitimate expectation on your part, that I make statements and to the best of my ability answer questions.

"Obviously Peter [Murrell] is not in that position.”

Q: Your approval ratings are going through the floor, your party numbers are going backwards and some of your colleagues frankly think it is your fault and it would be better if you step down.

A: “I’ve covered that and I’m not going to say any more. People are entitled to that opinion.

"I've set out as clearly as I can my position.

"I've been deeply touched by the support I've had from people I know, from people in the wider public that I’ve never met over recent days.

"In this kind of situation I don't take that for granted at all, but I've been deeply touched it by and given that I’m standing in front of all of you and clicking cameras right now, I'd want to take the opportunity to thank people for that.”

Q: Do you owe Michelle Thomson an apology for the way she was treated?

A: "I understand Michelle’s position, I understand why she said what she has said.

“I, right now. am speaking for myself.”

Q: When you resigned you told ITV News that the last thing you wanted to do is to be unhelpful to your successor. The day before his first big speech on independence is when you decide to give an impromptu press conference on your driveway coming out to speak to the media to go back home. Timing is really crucial in politics as you know well, is there a part of you that thinks that this circus now surrounding you, partly you're engaging with, is now becoming unhelpful to Humza Yousaf?

A: “Firstly, there is a process underway that I am not in control of. Clearly if I was in control of it we wouldn’t be standing here right now and I don’t say in a lighthearted way, there’s nothing about this that I am lighthearted about.

"You've characterised that question there that suggests that I am somehow choosing to stand before you right now.”

Q: Are you not?

A: “Well I am choosing to do it because and I should say this is not a criticism of you it is you doing your job, if I hadn’t done this today then I couldn't have come here to parliament and gone about my job because I wouldn’t have been able to walk through this lobby without all of you trying, in an impromptu way, do what is done.

"I couldn’t have gone back inside my house on Sunday because there were members of the media outside without stopping to speak or you would all have understandably stayed out of there.

“So I am doing these things in order to subject myself to the scrutiny that you're all entitled to subject me to as an elected politician, and also to try to give myself the ability, not withstanding what is going on right now to do my job.

"Because I have a job to do on behalf of my constituents.”

Q: Is there a part of you that realises that you’re not letting Humza Yousaf do his job?

A: "Well Humza can and is very able to speak for himself. On this issue he has spoken for himself and I'm not going to try it to do it on his behalf.

"Humza’s doing an excellent job, and I'm not talking on these matters I'm talking more widely. I think Humza, having been in the job for a relatively short period of time, is proving himself to be a very, very fine First Minister”

Q: You said it was a nightmare, does this make it worse, getting arrested?

A: "It's not been the best period in my life, I think that is probably an understatement.

"It's not an easy period but again I'm not saying that for sympathy, this is a serious process.

"It's a process that I respect and will continue to do so but I don't think it is perhaps the most difficult question to be asked to say in these circumstances am I finding it easy, I think the answer to that is probably pretty obvious.”

Q: Wil you resign if you are charged by police?

A: “I’m not going to speculate.

"The thing that sustains me right now is the certainty that I have done nothing wrong.

"And I'm entitled to that presumption in law, but actually more than that, that is a view that I know, it’s not a view, it is a belief and a certainty that I have."

Q: Are you confident that everybody else in the SNP has done nothing wrong?

“I answered that question. This is a statement of fact, so don't read anything one way or the other in to this, I can only speak for myself in these matters.

"I'm here speaking for myself and I, as I have done previously, expressing again my certainty that I have done nothing wrong.

Q: We heard that the SNP are sliding in the polls, your satisfaction ratings are plummeting. Independence support appears to be holding steady, are you relieved that your arrest hasn’t been impacting on the wider movement?

A: "I think the case for Scottish independence is strong, I think it gets stronger everyday.

"I'm not here to engage, well I can take political questions if you want, that's not the purpose of me being here.

"But I think the case for Scottish independence is getting stronger and my belief that Scotland will soon be an independent country is unshaken and unshakeable.

"Thank you all very much indeed.”

