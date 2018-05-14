Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland aims to halve childhood obesity by 2030

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled ambitious plans to halve childhood obesity in Scotland by 2030 as she met celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The target will be at the heart of the Scottish Government's Healthy Weight and Diet being published later this Summer.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed today that Scotland will press ahead with a radical crackdown on the sale of junk foods to tackle the problem. This will mean a ban on price-cutting and two-for-one style promotions on sweets, crisps and other foods which are high in salt, fat and sugar.

A recent public consultation showed strong support for the move, but many smaller Scots food firms fear it could damage their ability to compete against food giant. Almost a third of Scots youngsters are at risk k of being overweight, including 14% who are at risk of being obese.

“Obesity is a serious public health issue which cannot be ignored," Ms Sturgeon said today.

"Evidence shows obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and become more likely to suffer health problems such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age.

“Our guiding ambition is to halve child obesity in Scotland by 2030 and we’ll outline in our forthcoming Healthy Weight plan how we will develop the necessary actions to achieve this, and help everybody make healthy choices about food.

“As part of this, we will tackle junk food promotions and the marketing of unhealthy food, such as multi-buys, that encourage overconsumption. To ensure that the steps we take are proportionate and deliver beneficial outcomes, we will consult widely with consumers, suppliers and retailers following the release of the new plan.

“Diet and activity go together and our Healthy Weight plan will build on programmes like Scotland’s Daily Mile that encourage children to be more active, by helping them to improve diet as well and to ensure our younger generations can live fit, healthy and active lives.”

The SNP leader met campaigner and chef Jamie Oliver to discuss joint action to tackle unhealthy eating.

Mr Oliver said: “First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shown she cares about the health of Scotland's kids by committing to halving childhood obesity in the next 12 years. We look forward to seeing her strong multi-layered strategy.”

Professor Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK’s cancer prevention expert said: “It’s fantastic that the Scottish Government has reinforced its commitment to tackling Scotland’s obesity crisis. With so many people carrying too much weight, it’s clear bold action is needed.

“Obesity is the biggest cause of cancer after smoking and is responsible for around 2,200 cases a year in Scotland.

“Price promotions play a significant part in what families choose to put into their shopping basket. In the battle to protect the health of future generations, it’s crucial laws are introduced to restrict the damaging supermarket junk food price promotions that are contributing to the nation’s obesity problem.”