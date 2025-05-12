Nicola Sturgeon reveals her vote on assisted dying in 'hardest decision' of political career

Nicola Sturgeon has become the latest high-profile MSP to confirm how they will vote on Scotland’s Assisted Dying Bill.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will vote against a Bill to introduce assisted dying on Tuesday.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks outside her home | John Devlin

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, proposed by Scottish Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur, will go before MSPs for the first time on Tuesday, with them asked to back the general principles of the legislation.

In what Ms Sturgeon described as the “hardest decision” of her more than 25-year career as an MSP, she said on Instagram some of her concerns were “so fundamental” it would not be possible for her to back it, including the potential for the legislation to become a “duty to die” for some.

“This is the most difficult decision I have had to arrive at in my years as an MSP and I know that all of my colleagues feel the weight of the votes we will cast tomorrow,” she said.

She added: “I have come to the conclusion that while some of the misgivings I have about the Bill in its current form could be addressed by amendments, some of my concerns are so fundamental that this would not be possible.

“It is for that reason I have decided to vote against the Bill tomorrow.”

Ms Sturgeon went on to say her issues with the Bill revolved around the potential for coercion and the definition of a terminal illness being “too wide”.

Scotland’s Health Secretary will meanwhile abstain in the initial vote on new proposals to introduce assisted dying.

Neil Gray will speak for the Government during the debate and will be the lead minister during amendments at stages two and three and has therefore said he will not support or oppose the Bill on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, members of the Scottish Parliament will have a profound choice to make, informed by a very strong and impartial committee report,” the Health Secretary said in a statement on Monday.

“The Scottish Government, SNP, and every party, have not taken a position on the Bill and the vote will be one of conscience.

“During the debate tomorrow I will be the minister responsible for speaking on the Bill, and if it passes this first stage, will be the lead for the Government on amendments.”

He added: “I have thought hard about how to vote, reflecting my own conscience, and also what I see as being my responsibility as lead minister.