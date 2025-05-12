MSPs will vote on Scotland’s assisted dying legislation this week.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSPs will cast their votes on what could be a historic moment at Holyrood as Scotland’s assisted dying proposals face their first legislative test.

This is the third time an Assisted Dying Bill has been put before MSPs, but plans have never made it past the first hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners on both sides of the argument have been vocal on assisted dying. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur has tabled a member’s Bill as he attempts to win enough support from politicians to support his proposals.

When is Scotland’s assisted dying vote?

Before MSPs participate in the stage one vote on Mr McArthur’s assisted dying proposals, which will take place on Tuesday, May 13, there will be a lengthy debate on the proposals by MSPs.

Although subject to change, as things stand, the Holyrood timetable has the vote down for just after 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 7pm vote will follow more than four-and-a-half hours of debate in the Holyrood debating chamber.

How will the assisted dying vote work?

MSPs can vote electronically - either in person in the chamber or by logging on remotely.

Unlike the majority of votes at ‘decision time’ at Holyrood, MSPs will not be whipped to take a party position on the assisted dying vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matters of conscience, such as assisted dying, are more often than not designated a “free vote” by party officials. This means we cannot expect the make-up of the Parliament to determine the outcome of the vote, making the result less predictable.

What is in Scotland’s assisted dying Bill?

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland Bill) would apply only to terminally ill, mentally competent adults only.

The existing legislation states it will be available to those aged 16 and older, but Mr McArthur has confirmed that he will amend his Bill to an 18 age limit if it makes it past the stage one vote.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is advancing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill through Holyrood | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Under the plans, those wanting an assisted death would require assessment of two doctors and would need to undergo a waiting period to reflect on their decision to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans ensure those wanting an assisted death are made aware of all options, including palliative care. Doctors would be able to conscientiously object to being involved in the process. Mr McArthur told The Scotsman he is open to widening the opt-out of medics and even raised the prospect of doctors being able to cap their involvement in assisted deaths.

The assisted dying legislation specifies the dying person would take the life-ending medication themselves and no other person would be permitted to do so on their behalf. The new law would create a new criminal offence to coerce someone into having an assisted death.

Who is voting in favour and against Scotland’s assisted dying Bill?

First Minister John Swinney declared last week that he will vote against the legislation. He has raised concerns the laws would irrevocably alter the relationship between doctors and patients and put pressure on those who may feel they are a burden to end their life prematurely, while he also raised fears the parameters could be extended in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has also confirmed he will vote against the plans, as has Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Health Secretary Neil Gray will abstain on the vote to reflect the Scottish Government’s neutral position.

John Swinney and Kate Forbes will vote against assisted dying. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed she will vote in favour of the plans.