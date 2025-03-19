Nicola Sturgeon reveals cover, title and publication date of her upcoming memoir

The former first minister said she had poured her heart into the book

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged her upcoming memoir will be “honest” and “candid” as she revealed the book cover and title for the first time.

The former first minister said she had poured her heart into the book, which will be published in August, as she promised would take readers “behind the scenes”.

In a video posted to social media, Ms Sturgeon said: “The title sums up what the book is: open, honest, candid, about my mistakes and my heartbreaks as well as my triumphs and achievements.”

The cover of Nicola Sturgeon's upcoming memoir | Nicola Sturgeon/Pan Macmillan

The memoir, titled Frankly, will be published by Pan Macmillan on August 14. The book is available for pre-order now.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I have poured my heart into this book. It tells the story of my personal journey. It recounts the extraordinary events that I have been privileged to live and to lead through.

“It takes you behind the scenes of the incredible experiences I’ve had along the way, and my interactions with some colourful characters.”

Pan Macmillan said it was “thrilled to be publishing the long-awaited, deeply personal memoir from one of Britain’s most significant political leaders of recent times”.

In a statement, the publisher added: “This captivating and revealing memoir takes readers from her working-class roots to the forefront of Scottish politics as the country’s first female and longest-serving first minister - offering an insider’s view of key political moments from the SNP’s rise to power and the Scottish independence referendum, to Brexit and the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

“With candour and insight, she shares her personal achievements and regrets, the challenges of being a woman in a high-stakes political arena and reveals the person behind the public figure.”

Last week, Ms Sturgeon announced she would not stand again at the Holyrood election next year.

Nicola Sturgeon announced last week she would stand down as an MSP next year | Lisa Ferguson

Speaking to journalists in Edinburgh, she said she had known “for some time” what her plans were. “Once you say it out loud, there’s a sense of relief,” she said.

“I feel sad, because we are talking here about me turning the page on my life, so far. I’ve dedicated my life to trying to make Scotland a better place, I’ve dedicated my life to public service.”

Ms Sturgeon was Scotland’s longest serving first minister, taking over from her mentor Alex Salmond following the loss of the independence referendum in 2014.

During her time in charge, she led the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was responsible for setting up Scotland’s devolved benefits agency. She shocked the political world in early 2023 by announcing her resignation.

In the months following this, the SNP was rocked by an ongoing police investigation into its funding and finances. Ms Sturgeon, her husband Peter Murrell - the party’s former chief executive - and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were all arrested as part of the probe.

Both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Beattie were released without charge. Mr Murrell was charged with embezzlement in April last year. At the start of this year, Ms Sturgeon announced she and Mr Murrell had separated.