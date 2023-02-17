Angus Robertson has long been suggested as the successor to Nicola Sturgeon, and after the First Minister stepped down that idea could finally come to fruition.

A party stalwart, the former BBC journalist has enjoyed a storied career holding seats in both houses. Mr Robertson became Scotland’s youngest MP in 2001 aged just 31, winning the Moray seat.

He went on to become the leader of the SNP group at Westminster six years later, earning respect for his intellect and work rate. Elected deputy leader of the party in 2016 with more than 50 per cent of the vote, he then suffered a shock loss to Douglas Ross in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he founded the pro-independence think-tank Progress Scotland and in 2021 was elected in Edinburgh Central during the Scottish Parliament elections.

Minister for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson is a contender to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

He is a deeply close ally of Ms Sturgeon, who quickly appointed him as secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture. The 53-year-old used the role to travel extensively, with the fluent German speaker making the case to Brussels for Scottish membership.

He has also previously claimed a vote for independence in a second referendum must be also considered a vote to rejoin the EU.

These experiences of both chambers leaves him well placed in how both governments work, but also more of a realist than some party members would like on independence.

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, Mr Robertson questioned Ms Sturgeon’s planned timeframe for a second independence referendum in 2023, instead claiming that “a referendum will come at some stage”. He has also previously called for the UK Government to grant a section 30 order to sanction indyref2, in a move more patient than some of his colleagues would like.

Having not expressed outright support for Ms Sturgeon’s “de-facto” referendum plan either, his supporters believe Mr Robertson is more inclined to get the job done right, rather than simply get it done. Considered a continuity candidate due to his closeness with Ms Sturgeon, he is seen as a safe option, rather than an exciting one.

His opinions would also upset some wings of the party, such as his support of Nato, while some MPs consider him arrogant. Sources close to him have previously suggested he is more interested in his family than the leadership.

Speaking to The Scotsman about one day becoming party leader in 2021, Mr Robertson refused to rule out ultimately going for the top job, but stressed the importance of family.

He explained: “It is not a post that I am aiming for, not just because Nicola Sturgeon is First Minister, but I have a job that I want to do, which is to be the MSP for Edinburgh Central as my first priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad