SNP figures have begun drawing the battle-lines for how the party will choose its next leader and its strategy for independence.

The search for Nicola Sturgeon’s successor and next first minister of Scotland has begun, but party figures are split on the correct next steps, with details of the leadership contest set to be agreed by the SNP’s national executive committee this evening.

SNP president, Michael Russell, said he expected the process to be “shortened” and anticipated a “contested election”.

Ash Regan, the former community safety minister who resigned over the Gender Recognition Reform act, is expected to run, though SNP sources have suggested she faces an uphill battle for the victory.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland

One said: “She’s like the Lord Buckethead of the SNP leadership race.”

No other SNP figure has yet put their name forward, though finance secretary Kate Forbes and constitution secretary Angus Robertson are thought to be among the favourites.

Other potential names include culture minister Neil Gray and environment minister Mairi McAllan.

Mr Russell, who served in Ms Sturgeon’s cabinet prior to the 2021 election when he stood down from parliament, told the BBC he thought the leadership race was an “important moment for the SNP”, urging members to discuss who the right candidate is “positively and constructively to decide who is the right person to take us forward”.

Members are set to gather in Edinburgh next month for the party’s ‘special democracy conference’ which will decide the strategy for the party at the next general election and for independence.

However, senior figures have begun to call for the conference to be delayed until after a leader has been chosen.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the new leader “should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward”.

He added: “I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”

The Westminster leader has previously ruled himself out of contention for the role, adding that the next head of the SNP will come from the Holyrood group.

Pete Wishart, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s strongest supporters in Westminster, warned against any delay to the conference on ‘de facto referendum’.

He said: “Hope those calling for our conference to be delayed know that they are probably killing the opportunity for the next Westminster referendum to be used as a ‘de facto’ referendum. There simply won’t be the time to organise if there’s any significant delay.”

Former defence spokesperson for the party and one of the few figures to speak out against the plans for a ‘de facto referendum’, Stewart McDonald, said the party “should not rush” the choice of leader and suggested around six weeks to allow for a “comprehensive debate”.

He also said the conference “could become a national hustings” with a “departing speech from Nicola Sturgeon”.

The MP said: “Lots said and still to be said on the departure of the FM. The discussion inevitably moves to the contest to succeed her.

"This will be our first contested leadership election since 2004. I hope the NEC agrees a timetable that ensures a comprehensive debate - we should not rush.”

Potential leadership contender Ash Regan has led calls for those who left the SNP in recent months to be readmitted.

The MSP said: “The SNP special conference should now be postponed whilst a leadership contest will also be ongoing.

“I also call for all those members who have left the party over the last year to be able to rejoin over the next month and be allowed to participate in the leadership election.”

Joanna Cherry, a fierce rival of Ms Sturgeon and staunch opponent on gender reform, backed the former minister.

She said: “A number of SNP members have been suspended from the party without due process or because of complaints of “transphobia” on a definition which is not ECHR or EqualityLaw compliant. They must be reinstated or the leadership result could be challenged.

“Many women left the party in exasperation as their rights were thrown under the bus. Others left in despair over the #Independence strategy. We need these people back. There should be a moratorium on all resignations over the last two years.”

A moratorium of two years would allow SNP members who left to join Alex Salmond’s Alba Party to rejoin the party and vote on its leadership.

