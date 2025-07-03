Nicola Sturgeon has announced her book has gone to print after reading over a final draft.

Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir ‘Frankly’ has officially gone to print ahead of its publication next month.

The former first minister posted a picture of the final draft of her book on Instagram on Thursday morning. She said: “Last night, after two years of writing, I did a final read through of my book. Today it goes to print!”

Her memoir will be officially launched on August 14 at this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Ms Sturgeon said her book promises to be an “open, honest and candid” account of her “achievements” and “heartbreaks” as Scotland’s longest serving and first female first minister.

She said she had “poured her heart into” the book, and the memoir will cover "extraordinary events”, “colourful characters” and “incredible experiences”.

It is thought the title of the book, ‘Frankly’, is a nod to the late comedian Janey Godley, who made comedy voiceover videos of Ms Sturgeon during the coronavirus pandemic and signed off with the phrase “Frank, get the door”.

Ms Sturgeon, who is stepping down from Holyrood at next year’s election, is due to embark on a tour of the country to mark the publication of her book.