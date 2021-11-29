The First Minister insisted she will "initiate the process necessary to enable a referendum before the end of 2023" in the course of next year.

She said her party will set out its fresh case for leaving the UK, outlining the "opportunities and advantages" but also the "challenges".

The UK Government has repeatedly said it will not agree to a second referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the campaign for Scottish independence will resume next year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/WPA pool/Getty Images

But addressing Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly, Ms Sturgeon said: "If you have any respect at all for democracy - and if you have any confidence whatsoever in your argument against independence - you too will let the people decide."

The First Minister's comments came shortly after she used a televised briefing to urge the UK Government to increase four-nation travel restrictions in response to the new Covid variant Omicron.

In a speech on the last day of the SNP's online conference, Ms Sturgeon called on delegates to harness a spirit of solidarity "as we prepare for a winter that might be tougher than most of us have ever experienced".

Elsewhere, she announced the Scottish Child Payment will double to £20 a week from April next year.

But Ms Sturgeon insisted she "would not be discharging my duty to the people of Scotland if I did not seek to keep the promise on which we were elected - to offer the people of Scotland the choice of a better future through independence".

She added: "Next year, Covid permitting, as we emerge from winter into spring, the campaign to persuade a majority of people in Scotland that our future will be more secure as an independent nation will resume in earnest.

"In the course of next year, I will initiate the process necessary to enable a referendum before the end of 2023.

"And just as importantly, our party will set out afresh the positive case for independence. We will outline the opportunities and advantages that independence will open up."The opportunity to repair the damage of Covid - including the fiscal challenges it has created for all countries - in a way that aligns with our values and priorities as a nation.

"To use our financial and human resources to tackle poverty and give young people a better life.

"To use our vast natural resources to help safeguard our planet and secure green jobs for the future.

"And to rejoin the European family of nations, so that we can expand, not narrow our horizons, and grow our trade across the whole of the continent.

"We will also be candid about the challenges the transition to independence will present, and set out clearly how we can and will overcome them.

"And then, friends, we will ask the people to decide."

The First Minister continued: "With all the resources and talents we have available to us, I simply do not believe that Scotland can’t match - perhaps even surpass - the success of Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Austria and the many other prosperous independent countries that are all around us.

"I do believe, more than ever in this new world we are facing, that the best way to secure a better Scotland is to take our future into our own hands.

"An independent Scotland will be an outward looking, welcoming nation.

"A country that celebrates diversity and works with others to shape a better world.