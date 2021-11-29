Nicola Sturgeon announces Scottish Child Payment to double to £20 from April

The Scottish Child Payment will increase from April

The First Minister hailed the move as the "boldest and most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK".

She said more than 400,000 children and their families will be eligible by the end of next year.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Sturgeon made the announcement in a speech on the last day of the SNP's online conference.

She said the move would involve "hard choices" elsewhere in the Scottish Budget, but insisted: "Poverty scars too many childhoods."

The Scottish Child Payment goes towards the costs of supporting a family and was set up following the devolution of welfare powers to Scotland.

It currently applies to children under six, but is being expanded to all under 16s by the end of next year.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I am very pleased - indeed proud - to announce today that our budget on 9 December will fund the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment immediately from the start of the new financial year.

"The Scottish Child Payment will increase to £20 per child per week - four times the amount originally demanded by campaigners - from April.

"That means the doubled payments will reach over 100,000 children under age six in just four months’ time.

"And when we extend the Scottish Child Payment to all under 16s at the end of next year, over 400,000 children and their families will be eligible.

"This is, without doubt, the boldest and most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK."

Elsewhere, the First Minister said Scotland's NHS will receive a "significant down payment" on the five-year commitment to boost investment by 20 per cent.