Publication date revealed for ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon's memoirs
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Memoir is to be published in August next year, the publishing house Pan Macmillan has revealed.
Ms Sturgeon wrote the book after her surprise resignation as first minister and leader of the SNP in March 2023.
Pan Macmillan described the memoir as “reflecting on her life and times at the forefront of Scottish and British politics”.
It said: “With candour and insight, she shares personal achievements and regrets, discusses the challenges of being a woman in a high-stakes political arena and reveals the person behind the public figure.
“The result will be a deeply personal and revealing memoir from one of Britain’s most significant political leaders of recent times.”
In June, Ms Sturgeon revealed how it felt "very therapeutic" writing her memoir – as she predicted that "one or two people" will hate it.
She told an audience in Edinburgh that she had finally finished a first draft of the book after it proved much harder to write than she expected.
However she said she ended up with almost double the number of words she was meant to produce for her publisher.
Ms Sturgeon also joked that there was “lots” of her first draft that would have to be removed for legal reasons, adding: “The legal process is going to be quite tricky.”
Speaking at an in-conversation event at Portobello Town Hall, she revealed that she could happily spend the rest of her life at book festivals.
She also admitted she felt "a lot cooler" since standing down as First Minister, as she had been able to enjoy more of a normal life.
