Nicola Sturgeon clears SNP vetting process to stand in 2026 Scottish Parliament election
Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared by the SNP’s vetting process to stand in next year’s Holyrood election.
Last year the former first minister put herself forward to be vetted as a candidate, despite still being under investigation as part of Operation Branchform.
Ms Sturgeon was on Thursday asked by journalists if she had decided whether or not she would be standing, and she said: “You will have to wait and see.”
However, The Herald now reports Ms Sturgeon has passed the vetting process and is able to stand as a candidate if she wants to.
In 2023 Ms Sturgeon was arrested as part of the police investigation into SNP finances known as Operation Branchform, but was later released without charge.
Colin Beattie, the party’s former treasurer, was also arrested and released without charge by police. He has also passed the SNP’s vetting process and has told his local branch he wants to stand for re-election in 2026.
Last year The Times reported the vetting process included declaring if the applicant was subject to any criminal inquiries.
It is understood around 200 people submitted applications to be vetted as SNP candidates for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.
Seat selections begin once the vetting process, and any appeals from those who fail the vetting process, are concluded.
Last year Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was charged with embezzlement as part of Operation Branchform.
Ms Sturgeon last month announced she and Mr Murrell had separated.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.