Jenny Gilruth, who has been the MSP for Mid-Fife and Glenrothes since 2016, will take over Day’s transport portfolio with immediate effect.

Ms Gilruth had previously been serving as the Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSP Neil Gray has been asked to join the Scottish Government and take over Gilruth’s former role, however this is subject to Parliamentary approval.

Earlier today, Graeme Day announced that he would be resigning from the Scottish Government, citing health-related reasons for his decision.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The appointment of Jenny Gilruth as Transport Minister and Neil Gray as Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development is a vote of confidence in a new generation of ministerial talent.

“Jenny has proven herself to be an effective representative for Scotland and has championed Scotland’s cultural sector through difficult times.

Jenny Gilruth, the new Transport Minister for Scotland, will oversee the upcoming transfer of Scotland’s railways into public hands. Pic - Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

“Neil has shown real promise as Convener of the Social Justice and Social Security committee in his short time in Holyrood and I know he will bring the drive, passion and determination he has shown in parliament into government.

Ms Gilruth said: “The transport portfolio is an exciting opportunity to not just shape the infrastructure of our country but to also help Scotland become a world leader in achieving our goal to become net zero by 2045.

“It has been a privilege to work with our international and cultural community over the last few years and I am looking forward to this new challenge.

“A lot of great work is already underway and I look forward to leading a low carbon revolution across Scotland’s transport system.”

Mr Gray said: “It is an honour to be asked to join the Scottish Government.

“I look forward to building on the great work of my predecessor by further strengthening our relations across the globe and supporting the creative industries as they set out to recover from some of the hardest years for the sector in recent memory.”

Mr Gray will need Parliamentary approval, as all new Ministerial Appointments require formal confirmation and acceptance by Parliament and Her Majesty the Queen.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.