Nicola Sturgeon has revealed what she “found hardest to come to terms with” as Alex Salmond was accused of sexual harassment by several women.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested Alex Salmond could have leaked a sexual misconduct investigation against him as she hit out at the "truly disgraceful” attempt of her predecessor to “distort and weaponise” his alleged victims’ trauma.

In an excerpt of her new memoir, Frankly, published in the Sunday Times, Ms Sturgeon insists that a conspiracy against Mr Salmond, which he and his allies have claimed without proof had taken place, was “a fabrication”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those close to the late Mr Salmond have branded Ms Sturgeon’s claims he may have leaked the investigation into him to the media as “ludicrous”.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Mr Salmond was cleared of any criminality at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2020 and died last year.

In her book, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged Mr Salmond was “acquitted of criminal behaviour”, but stressed that during the trial, “a picture emerged of behaviour towards women that, on occasion, had been inappropriate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “He seemed content during his trial to concede this, to persuade a jury that while he could have been a ‘better man’, he wasn’t guilty of actual offences. What he never did was show any contrition.”

Referring to a conspiracy, which Mr Salmond and his allies were adamant had occurred against him, Ms Sturgeon stressed it “would have needed a number of women deciding to concoct false allegations, without any obvious motive for doing so”.

She added: “It would then have required criminal collusion between them, senior ministers and civil servants, the police and the Crown. That is what he was alleging.

“The ‘conspiracy’ was a fabrication, the invention of a man who wasn’t prepared to reflect honestly on his own conduct. This is what I found hardest to come to terms with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of a Scottish Government investigation into Mr Salmond were leaked to the Daily Record newspaper. Last year, Police Scotland confirmed no action would be taken about the leak.

But Ms Sturgeon has suggested the leak could have come from Mr Salmond himself, stressing the action could have been “classic Alex”.

"By his unacceptable behaviour he has condemned Turnberry, one of the outstanding golf courses on the planet, to Open Championship oblivion. There is no way the R&A will go near the Ayrshire course while Trump is in charge. As a result Scotland stands to lose the £100m economic return from a Turnberry Open." | Getty Images

She said: “It crossed my mind many times that it might have been Alex himself or someone acting on his behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To those with no experience of the dark arts of media manipulation, I know this will sound preposterous. However, in many ways it would have been classic Alex.

“I had known him to make these kinds of calculations in the past. If there is damaging information certain to emerge about you and there is nothing you can do to stop it, get it out in a way that gives you the best chance of controlling the narrative.”

Ms Sturgeon has also claimed that Mr Salmond asking her to intervene in the investigations into her predecessor signalled the breakdown of the duo’s relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to an exchange in her house when she was first made aware of the claims against him, Ms Sturgeon said that “after appearing to be upset and mortified by the allegations, Alex became cold”.

Nicola Sturgeon | PA

She added: “He effectively admitted the substance of one of the complaints, but claimed that it had been a ‘misunderstanding’, for which he had apologised at the time.

“He made it obvious that he considered the whole process to be illegitimate. He would later claim differently, of course, but it was evident that he wanted me to intervene and to stop the investigation in its tracks or divert it into some kind of siding.

“I knew that I shouldn’t do that. I didn’t realise it then, but this decision made the break-up of one of the most successful partnerships in modern British politics all but inevitable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alba leader Kenny MacAskill, an ally of Mr Salmond, has accused Ms Sturgeon of “hypocrisy” over her claims.

Writing on X, Mr MacAskill said: “It’s one thing to be supposedly candid in your autobiography. Quite another to block openness and transparency when in office and by those you continue to support.

“This hypocrisy yet another reason for an inquiry into the Scottish Government’s actions relating to Alex Salmond.”

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who lost her seat with a majority of almost 12,000 last year, said: “On her own admission Sturgeon knew about the allegations in March 2018. And the idea that Alex leaked the existence of them to the Daily Record is ludicrous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad