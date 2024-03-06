Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a 2p cut to National Insurance when he sets out his Spring Budget later today.

He says the Budget will help families with “permanent” tax cuts – but Labour say any reductions will be cancelled out by the government’s previous decision to freeze the threshold people start paying tax.

But what exactly is National Insurance, and how would a cut affect you? We take a look ahead of the Budget statement at lunchtime.

Jeremy Hunt will announce the 2024 Budget later today. Image: Kim Mogg/Getty Images.

What is National Insurance?

National Insurance contributions are paid by employees and the self-employed on their earnings, as well as employers, and the amount paid depends on an individual’s salary.

Employees currently pay 10 per cent of their earnings over £12,570 towards National Insurance, following a cut in January. They also pay 2 per cent on income over £50,270.

Self-employed people pay 9 per cent of earnings over £12,570, and from April this will be reduced to 8 per cent.

How much will the National Insurance cut save me?

Based on a 2p cut to National Insurance, this will save:

£148.60 on a £20,000 salary

£348.60 on a £30,000 salary

£748.60 on a £50,000 salary

£754 on a £75,000 salary

£754 on a £100,0000 salary

How much will the National Insurance cut cost the government?

A 2p cut to National Insurance would cost the Treasury £9 billion. If the Chancellor decides to instead go for a 1p cut, it will cost £4.5bn.

Will income tax also be cut?

There are some reports this morning the Budget could also include a cut to income tax. The Resolution Foundation estimates cutting income tax by just 1p would cost the Treasury £7bn this year.

Cutting National Insurance is cheaper than cutting income tax as it only applies to earned income and will therefore benefit fewer people.

For example, pensioners or those who receive income from investments such as property would not be impacted by a cut to National Insurance.

Would the National Insurance cut apply in Scotland?

Yes – National Insurance is reserved to Westminster, so would automatically apply to Scottish taxpayers.

This is not the case for income tax, which is partially devolved as the Scottish Government is able to set rates and bands. For most Scots, any announcement today on income tax would make no difference.

Will any cut help the Conservatives at the next general election?