MSPs who do not cross the picket line of the strike by Holyrood civil servants on Wednesday will still be paid as normal, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish Parliament has confirmed there will be no impact on MSPs’ salaries regardless of whether they attend Parliament or not during the strike action.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are taking part in industrial action, with workers at the Scottish Parliament among those involved in the walkout. The Parliament will be closed to the public, with only those with a security pass able to access the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All SNP, Liberal Democrat and Conservative members are expected to attend Parliament. The Scottish Greens have confirmed their MSPs will not cross picket lines, with Labour yet to settle on a position. However, MSPs will be paid regardless of attendance.

MSPs are set to cross the picket line of a strike by the PCS union on Wednesday.

Business in the chamber and in committees is set to continue, with portfolio questions on the constitution, external affairs and culture, and justice and veterans briefs all scheduled.

The Scottish Greens will be working, but not participating in parliamentary business or crossing any virtual or physical picket lines.

Confirming the action, a spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said: “Our MSPs will refuse to cross any picket lines or take part in any parliamentary business. They will instead work on behalf of their constituents and show support on picket lines. We would hope others would demonstrate the same kind of solidarity."

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said “Scottish Labour stands with striking workers fighting for fair pay and conditions. Scottish Labour MSPs will spend Wednesday working on behalf of their constituents and their communities.”

An SNP spokesperson said: "While the SNP recognises and respects the right to strike, the business of government and Parliament will continue as normal.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We respect the decision by Scottish Parliament workers to go on strike on Wednesday, but equally hope that resolution can urgently be found to avoid future disruptive industrial action.