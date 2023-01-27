MSPs are set to cross the picket line of the strike by Holyrood civil servants next week, with all SNP, Liberal Democrat and Conservative members expected to attend.

Scottish Green MSPs, however, are understood to not be expected to attend for ordinary business. Scottish Labour is yet to settle on a position, which could put them at odds with their trade union supporters.

Members of the PCS union are taking part in industrial action on Wednesday, with workers at the Scottish Parliament among those expected to be involved in the walkout. The Parliament will be closed to the public on that day, with only those with a security pass able to access the building.

However, business in the chamber and in committees will continue, with portfolio questions on the constitution, external affairs and culture, and justice and veterans briefs.

The Scottish Government will also lead on a debate on the consultation on electoral reform. However, there will be no access to the public galleries, tours of the building will not take place on the day and the public cafe will be closed. Access arrangements will return to normal on Thursday.

It is understood Scottish Green MSPs will not be expected to attend, allowing them to avoid crossing the picket line and stay away from the Parliament in solidarity with the striking workers.

Scottish Labour is understood to have not yet settled on an approach, but the starting point for the party is to not cross picket lines. The final decision of whether MSPs will attend will be taken once business is finalised and after potential discussion with the PCS union.

The SNP, which has a strong pro-right to strike policy, will ask MSPs to cross the picket line.

An SNP spokesperson said: "While the SNP recognises and respects the right to strike, the business of government and parliament will continue as normal.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We respect the decision by Scottish Parliament workers to go on strike on Wednesday, but equally hope that resolution can urgently be found to avoid future disruptive industrial action. There is a duty for everyone involved to get back round the table as soon as possible to find a positive solution to this dispute.

“However, constituents rightly expect our MSPs to represent them in important parliamentary business and holding the SNP-Green Government to account, and they will be in attendance on Wednesday.”

