MSPs pass alternative Brexit bill

The Scottish Government’s alternative Brexit Bill has been passed at Holyrood after MSPs voted 95-32 in favour of the legislation last night.

But the Bill could now end up in the UK Supreme Court after Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said it was outwith Holyrood’s powers.

Scottish ministers' Brexit bill faces final vote today. Picture: PA Wire

The Scottish and Welsh governments have refused to recommend granting legislative consent to the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill, which will transpose EU law into UK law following Brexit, branding it a Westminster “power grab”.

The Scottish Government says the EU Continuity (Scotland) Bill is a necessary to safeguard devolution and ensure legal continuity if no agreement with Westminster is reached.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have refused to recommend granting legislative consent to the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill, which will transpose EU law into UK law following Brexit, branding it a Westminster “power grab”.

READ MORE: Scottish Government’s Brexit Bill passes second stage

The Scottish Government says the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill is a necessary backstop to safeguard devolution and ensure legal continuity if no agreement is reached in negotiations over the UK legislation.

The Welsh Government’s equivalent backstop legislation will also face further debate on Wednesday.

The vote followed Brexit talks between the Scottish and Welsh first ministers and the Prime Minister last week.

The meeting broke up without agreement, with Nicola Sturgeon saying the remaining issues were “not insignificant but neither are they insurmountable”.

Read more at: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/scottish-ministers-brexit-bill-faces-final-vote-1-4709635