Members have been told they must tell Holyrood’s IT department if they are going on holiday over the Christmas period

MSPs have been warned they must tell Holyrood officials if they are planning to take their parliamentary phone abroad over Christmas, as the health secretary remains under investigation for racking up an £11,000 data roaming bill.

Michael Matheson was hit with the bill after taking his parliamentary iPad on a family holiday to Morocco last Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted his sons had used the device to watch football, despite initially claiming the device had only been used for parliamentary and constituency business.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been under pressure to sack him from his frontbench team, and the Scottish Conservatives have threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Mr Matheson.

The cross-party body in charge of the Scottish Parliament is now investigating the scandal.

However with a week to go until parliament wraps up for the Christmas holidays, MSPs have been emailed telling them they must let the parliament’s IT department know if they are going away on holiday in a bid to avoid a repeat of last year.

The email said: “If you are travelling abroad this Christmas and intending to use your phone while not connected to WiFi, you must let the IT helpdesk know so that an appropriate roaming bundle can be applied.

“Please note that this includes European destinations which are no longer covered under domestic tariffs.”

Members have been given two working days before they leave to do this.

The email added: “Failure to do so will result in expensive out of tariff charges or loss of connection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IT department has also told embers they must switch off their phone or have airplane mode turned on at all times if they are planning to go on a cruise over the Christmas break.

This comes after an advert was displayed in the parliament’s garden lobby with a similar reminder for MSPs.

It said: “Please let the IT helpdesk know if you are planning to travel abroad with your phone or device.”