MPs warn against climate change U-turns as Michael Gove insists 2030 ban on new petrol car sales is immovable

The intervention follows Tory MPs urging the Prime Minister to think again on climate promises.

MPs have warned against any U-turns on plans to fight climate change following the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Senior Conservatives including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg have demanded delays to climate pledges after the Tories narrowly held on to Boris Johnson’s old seat, citing local unease over the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme to the capital’s suburbs by Labour’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also saw Lord Frost, the former Tory minister and Brexit negotiator, claim rising temperatures were “likely to be beneficial” for Britain as more people die of cold than heat.

Michael Gove faced questions over the UK Government's energy commitments.

The result has also seen an inquest held within the Labour party, with deputy leader Angela Rayner suggesting the party had not listened to voters.

Now the SNP have urged rival parties not to backtrack on policies it deems essential.

Speaking to The Scotsman, SNP energy and industrial strategy spokesperson Alan Brown said: "The climate crisis is the most important issue we face today, as it is inextricably linked to energy security and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

"As such, the decision by the Westminster parties to U-turn on their climate commitments shows a huge failure of leadership. As we see areas of Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey suffering from wildfires, it is deeply insulting that Lord Frost has claimed that rising temperatures could be beneficial.

"Instead of rising to the challenge of the climate emergency, both the Tories and the Labour party have disregarded their manifesto promises, whilst the SNP has remained committed to achieving our net-zero targets and working towards a just transition to renewable energy.

"Whether improving the energy efficiency of Scotland's buildings or delivering a low carbon transport system, the SNP are unwavering in our work to tackle the climate emergency. The SNP will continue to show global leadership on this issue and commit to doing what's best for future generations and the planet."

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray insisted his party was committed to building a “green superpower”. He said: “The Tory and SNP cost-of-living crisis is wreaking havoc across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families are struggling to pay their bills. Meanwhile the Tories are more interested in protecting the profits of multinational fossil fuel companies, and the SNP more interested in seeking division and publishing more papers in their bust independence proposition. Only Labour will turn around our economy, growing the economy so that the benefits are felt by everyone while turning the UK into a green superpower.”

It came as Cabinet minister Michael Gove insisted the 2030 ban on new petrol car sales was immovable.

The housing secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re committed to maintaining our policy of ensuring that by 2030 there are no new petrol and diesel cars being sold. I’m sure there are some people who would like to change that policy, I understand. But that policy remains.”