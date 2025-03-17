Council tax bills for 2025/26 are currently dropping through letterboxes and there’s little in the way of good news for financially-stretched families.

There’s going to be no repeat of the tax freezes that have become common in recent times, with councils looking to collect more money in an attempt to balance their largely bleak budgets.

East Lothian Council were the first local authority to confirm an increase, with residents set to see a hefty 10 per cent increase, and all 32 council have now announced their plans to hike bills by between 6 per cent and 15.6 per cent.

After the changes, here are the 10 local authorities charging the most for a Band D property (water and sewerage charges, which are increasing by 9.9 per cent across Scotland are not included so the final bill will be higher)

1 . Midlothian A Band D council tax bill in Midlothian, including the town of Penicuik, is now £1,666.20 - the most expensive in Scotland. That's a 10 per cent increase on last year. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Aberdeen A Band D council tax bill in Aberdeen, is now £1,636.27. That's a 9.85 per cent increase on last year. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Argyll and Bute A Band D council tax bill in Argyll and Bute, including the town of Helensburgh, is now £1,625.64. That's a 9.9 per cent increase on last year. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales