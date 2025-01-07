Dozens of new homes in Scottish town green lit to meet demand for high-quality family housing

“With an aging population and a regional and national housing emergency it’s clear that we need more specialised homes for older people that are in housing need” - Derek Lawson, Cala Homes

A town on the southwestern fringes of Glasgow is set for almost 40 new family homes after a development was given the green light.

East Renfrewshire Council has granted Briar Homes planning permission for 39 properties near Lyoncross Farm, on the southern edge of Barrhead. The firm said the “exclusive, boutique style development” would create a new community and extend the town of Barrhead, which is located in East Renfrewshire, some eight miles southwest of Glasgow city centre.

The latest development will consist of 30 four-bedroom and nine five-bedroom detached homes, all built under the Briar Homes brand.

Paul Kelly, the housebuilder’s managing director, said: “There is an acute need for high quality homes in Scotland and following our sell out success of Eden Grove, we’re excited to return to Barrhead and create a new community. It’s great to secure planning at Aurs Road which will enable works to begin on site in the early part of 2025. We look forward to engaging with the community and delivering a thriving environment for an array of buyers to call home.”

Glasgow-based Briar Homes is a family-run housebuilder with a focus on East Renfrewshire, Glasgow and beyond. In recent years, the firm has delivered a sell-out development called Eden Grove with private homes alongside affordable social housing from parent company AS Homes Scotland, all at Dealston Road, Barrhead. Most recently Briar Homes sold out at Woodlea in Darnley and Calderpark Gardens at Broomhouse Glasgow.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that four bungalows designed specifically for older residents and designated for social rent will form a key part of a proposed 16-home extension to a development in Gullane, East Lothian. The purpose-designed homes are the latest to be put forward by Cala Homes (East) and will build on a track record of integrating affordable homes within its developments in the region.

If approved as part of the Saltcoats Grange extension, it would take the total number of affordable homes delivered by Cala in Gullane to 89, across its four developments.