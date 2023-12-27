Mossmorran: Greens call for an urgent summit over Scotland gas plant to avoid repeating mistakes of Grangemouth
Energy giants are being told to hold an “urgent summit” on the future of the Mossmorran gas plant, after the announcement the nearby Grangemouth oil refinery is to close.
Last month Petroineos said it was closing Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery by 2025 and turning the facility into a fuel import terminal.
However, MSPs sitting on Holyrood’s economy and fair work committee say staff at the plant have “effectively been told their job is on a timer”.
The Scottish Greens have declared this shows workers are not being included in Scotland’s just transition away from fossil fuels to renewables.
Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said an urgent summit must now be held to make sure the same thing does not happen at the Mossmorran gas plant, situated 25 miles away from Grangemouth.
The Mossmorran petrochemical site in Fife, which includes Shell’s natural gas liquids plant and ExxonMobil’s ethylene plant, employs around 250 people.
Mr Ruskell said: “The shock announcement over Grangemouth’s refinery shows the dangers of any change that is not planned without workers, their unions and the community involved.
“We cannot and must not take risks with Mossmorran.
“There are credible plans on the table to decarbonise the plant, there is a way to make this happen – but we need all the relevant parties to recommit to its future.”
Mr Ruskell is due to lead a members’ debate on this issue in the Scottish Parliament next month.
He said: “This time last year I published research that outlined just how a just transition plan involving workers, unions, the Scottish Government and operators ExxonMobil and Shell could be made to work for the site, ending its unenviable status as one of Scotland’s biggest polluters.
“Then in August I wrote to both firms urging them to commit to a clear investment timetable to decarbonise Mossmorran for the benefits of its workers, its future operations and for the community around it.
“Given the news from Grangemouth, it should be clear an urgent commitment for Mossmorran is needed, and I would urge all those with a stake to get around the table with me so that a plan for decarbonising the site can be explored at pace in the new year.”
Earlier this year around 200 workers walked out of the ExxonMobil petrochemical plant at Mossmorran over health and safety warnings. Environmental regulator Sepa ordered Shell to upgrade its flare system by the end of 2025 to keep up with industry standards.
Both Mossmorran and Petroineos Grangemouth have been approached for comment.
Around 2,000 people are directly employed at Grangemouth, with 500 of these at the refinery. Petroineos – a joint venture between Beijing state energy firm PetroChina and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos – said a number of employees would remain following the move to an import-only terminal.
However, it is thought around 400 jobs could be lost, with potentially thousands more to be impacted across the supply chain.
The Grangemouth refinery processes 39 million barrels of crude oil a year – more than a third of that extracted from the North Sea.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.