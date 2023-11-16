Kaefer contractors at Mossmorran and St Fergus energy plants set for strike action
Workers are set to take week-long strike action from Monday, November 27 to Monday, December 4, after supporting strike action by 75 per cent.
A continuous overtime ban will also be in effect for 12 weeks commencing with the start of strike action.
The dispute centres on the contractor Kaefer not making a cost of living payment for 2023.
Unite says its membership has been left with ‘no option’ but to take strike action in response to Kaefer’s failure to make such a payment, and it is blaming the operator Shell for the stand-off.
Shell PLC reported profits of £7.6bn for the first three months of the year, £3.9bn for the three months to the end of June, and profits of £5.1 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Profits at Shell rocketed to £32.2bn in 2022, double the previous year's total.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Kaefer have left our members with no option but to take strike action at the Mossmorran and St Fergus plants to secure a cost of living increase.
"The company along with the operator Shell, who ultimately funds any deal, have refused to make our members any offer never mind a fair one.”
“Unite will back our Kaefer members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”