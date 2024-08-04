The fresh statements issued by Sir Keir Starmer follow ugly scenes across the country, including in Rotherham, with the Prime Minister condemning an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers

Mosques are to be offered emergency security as Sir Keir Starmer warned far-right protesters rioting across Britain they would “regret” their actions.

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said those involved “are not protesters” and promised the perpetrators of “far right thuggery” would “face the full force of the law”.

Sir Keir made the statement following scenes of disorder in Hull, Halifax, Liverpool, London, Southport and Rotherham. In one incident, anti-immigration rioters attacked police and smashed the windows at a hotel full of asylum seekers in Rotherham as the unrest in England spilled into a fifth day.

Masked men launched lengths of wood and sprayed fire extinguishers at officers outside a Holiday Inn Express, with some storming past a police line and into the ground floor, which was set on fire during the disorder.

The Prime Minister’s comments were delivered as First Minister John Swinney warned against “unhelpful speculation” surrounding the stabbing of a woman in Stirling.

False reports on social media claiming the attacker appeared to be Muslim had been promoted by Tommy Robison, the founder of the English Defence League (EDL).

But in an unusual move for Police Scotland, the force issued a statement outlining the man arrested in the incident was white and from the local Stirling area.

A 21-year-old woman was treated in hospital for a “non-life threatening” injury on Saturday, police said, with a 29-year-old man arrested in relation to the attack, which took place about 8.20pm on the town’s King Street.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident. Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would urge people not to add to this speculation online.”

Mr Swinney said: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim. This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

The Home Office has announced mosques would be offered greater protection under a new “rapid response process” designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.

Making an address on Sunday evening, Sir Keir said: "There is no justification for taking this action. People in this country have a right to be safe. And yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singled out.

"Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric. So, no, I won’t shy away from calling this what it is - far-right thuggery.

“Be in no doubt, those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow and convictions will follow.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves. This is not a protest, it is organised, violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online.

"Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham, marauding gangs intent on law breaking - or worse. Windows smashed, fires set ablaze, residents and staff in absolute fear. There is no justification – none – for taking this action.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London | PA

The far-right has been blamed as the organising force behind the scenes of disorder in the wake of the killings of three young girls in Southport on Monday last week. False claims had spread online the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Seeking to reassure the public, Sir Keir said: "To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin or your faith, I know how frightening this must be. I want you to know this violent mob do not represent our country. And we will bring them to justice.

"Our police deserve our support, as they tackle any and all violent disorder that flares up. Whatever the apparent cause or motivation, we make no distinction. Crime is crime. And this government will tackle it."

Earlier on Sunday, the Muslim Council of Scotland raised concerns and called for society to come together.

Its convenor Dr Muhammad Adrees told The Scotsman: “Following this horrific attack, there should have been a time for grief, condolences and community coming together to defeat those who try to damage communities’ cohesion and harmony. Instead, sadly we have seen the extremists attacking the peaceful communities and damaging the community and national assets and injuring dozens of police officers. Muslim community members are being threatened physically and verbally abused in the streets of the United Kingdom.

“We stand with peaceful, caring and respecting communities for their support to Southport Muslim community and the police authorities to keep everyone safe. Muslim Council of Scotland praise the bravery of Merseyside and - all over the UK - police officers and thank them for maintaining the peace in our streets.

“Riots were aimed at the Muslim community, a community with no connection to the attacker. Muslim Council of Scotland is concerned that further protests may be promoted by a very tiny minority of extremists in cities around the UK. We are vigilant and Police Scotland is ready to keep everyone safe. We ask the government, local authorities and police forces to act and ensure the community's safety and to bring an end to this violent behaviour.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow politicians have condemned the “exploitation of tragedy” amid the ongoing riots and warned the far-right they are not welcome in the city.

A “pro-UK rally” has been planned for Glasgow’s George Square on September 7, with EDL founder Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posting about the event on social media.

Glasgow South MP Gordon McKee paid tribute to the Muslim community in Glasgow and described supporters of Mr Lennon a “violent mob”.

He said: “These touring far right protests have absolutely no place in Glasgow or anywhere else. Glasgow is a proud diverse and internationalist city. Our city has been made so much stronger by the Muslim community who continue to face appalling Islamophobia.

“Police Scotland and the council must work closely to put protections in place. Tommy Robinson and his followers are not protesting, they are a violent mob who want to cause chaos and division and they have no place in Glasgow.”

His comments were echoed by Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, who represents Glasgow in Holyrood. He told The Scotsman the far-right were not welcome in the city and urged those who opposed fascism to take the high ground by peacefully counter-protesting.

Mr Sweeney said: “As ever, the vast majority of Glaswegians wholeheartedly and unequivocally reject any far-right attempts to divide our city and our communities.

“Robinson's cynical exploitation of the horrific tragedy in Southport as a rallying cry for his fascist agenda will be met with a groundswell of Glaswegians turning out to show that our city stands against him and his peddling of racialist hate.

“The misguided scenes of violence and vandalism that we have seen on the streets in parts of England over the last few days cannot be allowed to play out in Glasgow – it is crucial that any attempt to incite disorder through malicious dissemination of disinformation must be met with the full force of the law.

“While there will rightly be a significant counter protest to stop the fascists taking over our city's streets, it is crucial that our people do not give in to any far-right provocations and ensure that Robinson and his interlopers are shown the door in a peaceful manner.”

