The First Minister warned of “difficult judgements” ahead as she insisted the Scottish Government will do what is necessary, even when that is not popular.

She urged people to take a lateral flow test every time they visit pubs, restaurants or mix with others over the festive season.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

There are now 99 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland, up 28 on yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said there had been a tenfold increase in the space of a week, and said Covid restrictions will now be kept under daily review.

Around four per cent of Covid cases in Scotland are likely to be the Omicron variant, she said.

Scotland is currently recording just over 2,800 new Covid cases a day on average, with cases rising by 11% in the last week.

However, the number of people in hospital and intensive care has fallen.

The First Minister said the emergence of the Omicron variant is now “an additional - and very significant - cause for concern”.

Speaking in Holyrood, she said: “We already advise people to work from home where practical.

“Today, I am asking employers to ensure this is happening.

“To be blunt, if you had staff working from home at this start of the pandemic, please now enable them to do so again.

“We are asking you to do this from now until the middle of January when we will review this advice again.

"I know this is difficult, but I cannot stress enough how much difference we think this could make in helping stem transmission and avoid the need for even more onerous measures.”

Ms Sturgeon said restrictions would remain unchanged for now but further measures such as an extension to vaccine passports could not be ruled out.

She said testing regularly with lateral flow devices is “essential”.

She added: “We are asking everyone to do a lateral flow test before mixing with people from other household - and on every occasion they intend doing so.

“That means before going to a pub, restaurant, visiting someone’s house, or even going shopping.

“I am not excluding myself from this. I am currently doing a test every morning before coming to work and I will do a test on any occasion I mix with others over the festive period.

"And I will ask anyone visiting my home over Christmas to do likewise.”

The First Minister said data suggests Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant, “perhaps significantly so”.

There are also concerns it “may evade to some extent the immunity conferred by vaccinations”.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed getting vaccinated will still be vitally important.

She said the need for any additional protections will be kept “under daily review”.

She said: “For the Scottish Government, our first principle will be to seek to do what is necessary to keep the country as safe as possible, even if that is at the expense of being popular.”

Ms Sturgeon said the doubling time for Omicron cases is estimated to be as short as two to three days, with confirmed cases in nine out of Scotland’s 14 health board areas.

She added: “Our health protection teams are working hard through contact tracing, testing and isolation to slow the spread of Omicron cases and I want to thank them for the excellent work they are doing.

“However, given the nature of transmission, I would expect to see a continued and potentially rapid rise in cases in the days ahead and for Omicron to account for a rising share of overall cases.