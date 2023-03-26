All Sections
Michael Gove refuses to lists SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's achievements as First Minister

Michael Gove has refused to list Nicola Sturgeon’s biggest achievements, telling Laura Kuenssberg after an extended silence that “he didn’t want to say anything negative”.

By Joseph Anderson
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST
Appearing on Kuenssberg’s BBC One Sunday show, Mr Gove took around eight seconds to answer when quizzed by the veteran politics broadcaster on Ms Sturgeon’s legacy.

Kuenssberg asked Mr Gove: “What do you think her biggest achievement is?”

After a long pause, the levelling-up secretary said: “I don’t want to say anything, uh, er, bad or, what's the word, er, negative about Nicola Sturgeon. Because I think that she is a dedicated public servant, and she's devoted her life to public service.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, leaves BBC Broadcasting House after his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on March 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, leaves BBC Broadcasting House after his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on March 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, leaves BBC Broadcasting House after his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on March 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

“And as First Minister of Scotland, I worked with her during the pandemic. I know that she was committed to coming to the right conclusions in the interest of the people of Scotland.

“I fundamentally disagree with her on many things, but I wish her well.”

Ms Sturgeon’s successor will be announced on Monday.

