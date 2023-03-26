Appearing on Kuenssberg’s BBC One Sunday show, Mr Gove took around eight seconds to answer when quizzed by the veteran politics broadcaster on Ms Sturgeon’s legacy.
Kuenssberg asked Mr Gove: “What do you think her biggest achievement is?”
After a long pause, the levelling-up secretary said: “I don’t want to say anything, uh, er, bad or, what's the word, er, negative about Nicola Sturgeon. Because I think that she is a dedicated public servant, and she's devoted her life to public service.
“And as First Minister of Scotland, I worked with her during the pandemic. I know that she was committed to coming to the right conclusions in the interest of the people of Scotland.
“I fundamentally disagree with her on many things, but I wish her well.”
Ms Sturgeon’s successor will be announced on Monday.