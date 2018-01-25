Donald Trump to visit the UK in 2018, Downing Street confirms

Preparations are being made for Donald Trump to visit the UK later this year, Downing Street has confirmed following a meeting between the US President and Theresa May.

The two leaders asked their officials to finalise details of a visit in 2018 during face-to-face talks on the margins of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Confirmation of the visit comes a year after the Prime Minister extended an invitation for a state visit to the President within days of his inauguration.

Downing Street did not confirm whether Mr Trump would make a full state visit in 2018. A working visit to open the new US Embassy in London planned for next month was scrapped after the US President posted on twitter that the building was a "bad deal".

His arrival in the UK is guaranteed to be greeted with mass protest. Mr Trump is understood to have previously refused to come to the UK until his hosts could ensure a more positive reception.

In a statement following their talks in Davos, Number 10 said: "The Prime Minister updated the President on the good progress which had been made in the Brexit negotiations so far. The two leaders reiterated their desire for a strong trading relationship post-Brexit, which would be in the interests of both countries.

“The PM and President concluded by asking officials to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the President to the UK later this year.”

The statement added: “The PM and the President discussed Iran, and the need to work together to combat the destabilising activity which it is conducting in the region, including ballistic missile development, and continuing efforts to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.

“They also agreed on the importance of continuing to stand side-by-side in the fight against Daesh in Syria and elsewhere."

Politicians including London Mayor Sadiq Khan have said the US President is not welcome in the UK, with campaigners accusing Mr Trump of racism over his crackdown on immigration from Muslim-majority countries, plans to build a wall along the Mexican border, and reluctance to condemn violence by white supremacists.

In recent weeks, Mr Trump has drawn condemnation for calling African and Caribbean countries 'shitholes', and last year promoted anti-Muslim videos on Twitter that had been posted by the far right group Britain First.

