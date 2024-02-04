The SNP have written to ministers demanding scrutiny of the India trade deal amid fears for Scottish businesses, including Scotch whisky.

SNP MPs Richard Thompson, Brendan O'Hara and Drew Hendry wrote to Lord David Cameron and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, raising concerns that a new agreement with Narendra Modi’s Government has not been properly debated in Parliament.

With the deal about to enter its 14th round of negotiations, they pointed to a series of issues needing to be addressed, including Indian whisky now outselling Scotch in the country.

While trade policy is a reserved issue, the trio has warned many areas of policy that trade agreements impact on are devolved.

Mr Thomson, the SNP's trade spokesperson, said: “It is imperative that Parliament and the devolved nations have access to scrutinise and amend trade agreements, particularly those that impact Scotland's devolved policy areas. Not allowing Parliament to scrutinise a trade deal restricts Scottish MPs from analysing a deal which will undoubtedly impact businesses in their constituency.

"Additionally, it is deeply worrying that the UK government responded to the SNP's genuine concerns over India's human rights record with evasive and partisan rhetoric. It is only natural that we would have concerns over child labour and workers rights in India and ensuring that the UK government does not become complicit in such abhorrent exploitation.

"Scotland needs full autonomy to forge deals and relationships, which can bolster our economy and benefit our nation's industries, whilst also remaining deeply committed to upholding human rights globally.

"Until Scotland has the full powers to control its own trade negotiations, which would prioritise Scottish businesses interests alongside a rigorous commitment to human rights, we will continue to be at the whim of Westminster governments who do not share the same priorities and values of Scotland."

There were also calls to support Scottish business from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA). The drink organisation had previously urged the UK government to cut alcohol duty, following the biggest excise duty rise in 40 years.

A spokesperson for the SWA said: “The industry has welcomed the positive engagement we have had from the Department of Business and Trade throughout the negotiations.“We continue to pursue a deal which reduces the current 150 per cent tariff on Scotch whisky.

“Doing so would generate up to £1 billion of additional exports to India over the next five years, creating jobs and investment across the UK supply chain and in India. We remain in close contact with negotiators at this key stage of the talks."

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “MPs have multiple opportunities to scrutinise trade deals, and we meet regularly with the business and trade select committee, international agreements committee and devolved administrations to brief them on the state of negotiations.