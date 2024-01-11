Lord Advocate to make statement to MSPs as Crown Office faces questions over Horizon Post Office scandal

The Crown Office was first made aware of problems with the Horizon software in May 2013

Scotland’s top prosecutor will make a statement to MSPs after being urged to answer questions on the Horizon scandal.

Up to 100 people were convicted due to the faulty Post Office system Horizon in Scotland, while almost 1,000 were caught up in the scandal across the UK.

North of the border, prosecutions were dealt with by the independent Crown Office, as opposed to Post Office-led prosecutions elsewhere.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain is facing calls to face MSPs

A spokesperson for the Crown Office said on Wednesday it had been made aware of problems with the Horizon software in May 2013.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the process of clearing innocent people’s names must be “accelerated”, and called for Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain to face parliamentary scrutiny.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, he said a prosecutor cited “issues with Horizon as reasons for not proceeding with a case” on January 29, four months before the Crown Office says it was made aware by the Post Office of issues.

Mr Ross said: “There was a sudden spike in cases involving people who were some of the most trusted in their communities, but the Crown Office proceeded anyway. The Horizon Post Office scandal has devastated lives.

“It is the most appalling miscarriage of justice. Good people were criminalised because of an IT failure they had nothing to do with and a cover up that lasted for years – it’s right that no stone is left unturned in seeking answers.

“The Crown Office in Scotland must be transparent – prosecutors were aware of issues with the flawed Horizon system more than 10 years ago, so First Minister, we don’t need meetings or briefings from the Lord Advocate, we need her here in Parliament to answer questions about this scandal.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “The Lord Advocate is willing to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament on the Horizon IT prosecutions. She hopes to come to an agreement with Parliamentary authorities about the timing of this at the earliest possible opportunity.”

He said the COPFS had raised a “discrepancy” about the January 2013 date with the ongoing public inquiry into the Horizon scandal. “Our own records show the case in question was not reported to us until May 2013 and finally resolved in August 2014,” the spokesman added.

First Minister Humza Yousaf told MSPs the Crown Office issued guidance warning against reliance on Horizon for evidence in September 2013 and effectively stopped prosecutions in 2015.

He said: “Scottish prosecutors were told in September 2013 to treat cases reported by the Post Office in regard to the facts and circumstances and evidence which did not rely upon Horizon. Then of course no cases were prosecuted from 2015 where the sufficiency of evidence was dependent on the evidence from the Horizon system.”

He said the Crown Office, between 2013 and 2015, had been assured by the Post Office that Horizon had no bearing on live Scottish cases.

Mr Yousaf added that subpostmasters and subpostmistresses have “waited far too long” for justice and compensation in the scandal.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called on the Lord Advocate to lay out a timeline of the Crown Office’s understanding, as he accused Post Office employees of acting like “the mob” by “going door to door in Scotland to threaten and extort money from subpostmasters”.

He added: “Subpostmasters were pressured into accepting accusations of false accounting and forced to hand over thousands of pounds that day or face imprisonment.”

The First Minister said: “I absolutely empathise in the strongest way possible with the harrowing tales that we’ve heard from subpostmasters and subpostmistresses right up and down the country.”

He said he agrees the actions of the Post Office should be “interrogated” and said it is for the Crown Office to consider allegations of criminality.

This week, the UK Government said it will look to legislate to exonerate all those impacted, with Mr Yousaf saying in a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday he will work with UK ministers to do the same.