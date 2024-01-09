Horizon Post Office scandal: Scottish Government considering a pardon scheme for those wrongly convicted

Justice secretary Angela Constance has written to the UK Government to find out how they can work together on the Post Office Horizon scandal to ensure all those entitled to compensation are able to claim

The Scottish Government is considering a pardon scheme for those wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Justice secretary Angela Constance has also written to the UK Government to see how they can work together to ensure victims are able to get compensation. Pressure had been mounting on the Scottish Government to make a statement after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his Government was considering exonerating all those wrongly convicted in the scandal.

However, there is a different judicial system in Scotland, where the Crown Office is responsible for convictions.

John Hollingworth as James Hartley and Toby Jones as Alan Bates in the ITV drama covering the Post Office Horizon scandal. Picture: ITV

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Constance said: “The Horizon scandal is rightly causing great concern. Anyone wrongly convicted should have that reversed and be entitled to compensation.

“The Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission has referred seven cases to the appeal court, and two have had their convictions overturned on appeal so far. However, we are looking at what more can be done and are looking at the idea of a pardon scheme.”

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted 736 sub-postmasters based on inaccurate information from a faulty computer system called Horizon. Many of those convicted ended up going to prison for theft or ended up losing their homes and families.

It is estimated this includes around 100 in Scotland. However, Scottish Labour warns the true number north of the border is still not known.

The scandal has been brought back to the forefront of UK and Scottish politics following the airing of ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Ms Constance has also written her UK counterpart Alex Chalk to see how the two governments can work together to make sure all those entitled to compensation are able to get it.

The UK Government compensation scheme requires a conviction to be reversed by an appeal court before money can be claimed.

Ms Constance said she wanted to ensure any pardon scheme introduced in Scotland still allowed victims to claim compensation.

She said: “It is imperative this Parliament stands up for everyone in Scotland affected by the Horizon scandal. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission has pro-actively written to around 80 people who could be affected with information.

“It is important to send out a message to those who believe they have been a victim to make an application to the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission. This is the first systemic effort of any jurisdiction in the UK to contact potential victims.”

The announcement came just hours after former Post Office boss Paula Vennells confirmed she was handing back her CBE over the scandal.

More than one million people had signed a petition for Ms Vennells, who was chief executive of the Post Office from 2012 until 2019, to hand the honour back.