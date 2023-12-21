Lockerbie bombing: Humza Yousaf pays tribute on the 35th anniversary of the disaster

First Minister leads tributes ahead of a day of commemoration and wreath-laying in the town

First Minister Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to the 270 people who lost their lives in the Lockerbie bombing.

Scotland will mark the 35th anniversary of the disaster with a day of commemorations and wreath-layings.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the town in Dumfries and Galloway, 40 minutes into its flight from London to New York.

Policemen looking at the wreckage of the 747 Pan Am airliner that exploded over Lockerbie. Image: Roy Letkey/Getty Images.

All 259 passengers and crew were killed, along with 11 residents in Lockerbie.

Commemorations will include a remembrance service at Tundergarth Church and a wreath-laying at Rosebank Crescent and Sherwood Crescent in the town, followed by a rose-laying ceremony in Dryfesdale Cemetery with pupils from Lockerbie Academy.

Speaking ahead of the commemorations, Mr Yousaf said: “On the anniversary of the terrible events of 21 December 1988 in Lockerbie, my thoughts and sympathies remain with all those who lost loved ones on board Pan Am Flight 103 on those in the town of Lockerbie.

“My thoughts are also with the emergency workers who responded in the immediate aftermath of the atrocity.

“Their rapid response, along with the people of Lockerbie while facing extraordinary circumstances, demonstrated extreme kindness and humanity in the face of such horrific events.

“While those lost on that night can never be replaced, and the events have had a lasting impact on the town, I know links were forged following the disaster between Lockerbie and other communities that continue to this day, including the Syracuse University scholarship programme with Lockerbie Academy.