Lockerbie locals slammed a Pan Am Christmas jumper sold by Next which they claimed was "offensive" to bombing victims killed 35 years ago next week

The "offensive" Pan Am jumper being sold by Next.

Next has pulled controversial Pan Am Christmas jumpers following a petition which branded the clothes insensitive to Lockerbie Bombing victims ahead of the 35 anniversary of the disaster.

A petition had been signed by nearly 1,500 people calling for the festive jumper with the airline's logo to be removed from the retailer's website.

A spokesperson said: "In response to customer contact, NEXT removed the 'ALL + EVERY' third-party branded items from its marketplace over the weekend."

Pan Am's Flight 103 was destroyed over the Scottish town of Lockerbie on December 21 1988 when a bomb was planted on the plane.

270 people were killed - including 243 passengers, 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground - and the December event - four days from Christmas - is still remembered decades later.

A Policeman walks away from the cockpit of the 747 Pan Am airliner that exploded and crashed over Lockerbie, Scotland, 21 December 1988.

The garment has been described by petition signers as "offensive and disrespectful", "disgusting" and "absolutely shocking".

The petition, launched by Phil Geddes on Change.org, reads: "As a resident of the town at the time of the Lockerbie bombing, an event that has left an indelible mark on the lives of many, hundreds of people.

"This item, in its design or message, is offensive and disrespectful to those affected by this tragic event.

"The pain and trauma it caused are still felt today by countless individuals around the world.

"To see a product that makes light of such a tragedy or uses it for commercial gain is not only insensitive but also deeply hurtful."

A number of those who have signed have personal connections to the tragic event.

One said: "I worked at the local hospital the night of the Lockerbie disaster and its as fresh in my mind 35 years later as it was back then.

"This jumper needs to be taken off the market immediately."

A second commented: "I attended Lockerbie Academy and this is repulsive!"

Another commented: "I lost a friend on flight 103. This is beyond distasteful."