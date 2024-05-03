The Conservatives are suffering bruising defeats in the elections in England and Wales, which could be a sign of things to come in the general election.

Overnight Labour won the Blackpool South by-election with a huge 26 per cent swing from the Conservatives and have gained control of numerous councils.

Labour say this is a clear indication the Conservatives are finished in Westminster - and those in the Conservatives are worried this could spell the end of their party for a generation.

The Scotsman takes a look at what is being said about the election results from across the political spectrum.

UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Peter Byrne/Press Association.

“We want that general election and we are confident going into that general election because what this by-election shows is the country wants change.

“This is a clear divide now. We have had 14 years of failure and decline, we have just got chaos and division from the Tories.”

Professor Sir John Curtice

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice. Picture: John Devlin/National World.

“[The Conservatives] are basically losing half of the seats they are trying to defend. If that continues, they may end up losing 500 or so seats, which is the thing they were meant to avoid.

“Early days yet, but where we have got the detailed voting numbers, it looks as though the Conservative vote is a wee bit down on where it was last year. We are probably looking at certainly one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performances in local government elections for the last 40 years.”

Chris Webb, winner of the Blackpool South by-election

Labour candidate Chris Webb celebrates after winning the Blackpool South by-election following the count at Blackpool Sports Centre, Blackpool.

“The people of Blackpool have spoken for Britain. They have had enough of this failed government, people no longer trust the Conservatives.

“Prime Minister, do the decent thing - admit you’ve failed and call a general election.”

UK Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden

Richard Holden MP (Con) talked up the Conservatives' chances in Nottinghamshire red wall seats during his visit to Mansfield. Photo: Submitted

“When we’re facing those tough challenges, we’ve got the right man for the job. Parliamentary colleagues need to look at this and see … and wait through the weekend as well.”

The Guardian

“For the fifth time since the start of 2023, Keir Starmer woke up on Friday morning to a by-election result that indicates he will be prime minister by the end of the year.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser

Murdo Fraser. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

“I think it’s fair to say it is a disappointing set of results, but not a surprising defeat. The local elections are not good so far - local council elections are an opportunity to register a protest against the party in government, and I guess that’s what we are seeing.”

Reform UK leader Richard Tice

Reform UK leader Richard Tice. Image: Stefan Rousseau/Press Association.

“This was our best by-election by a significant margin, way above our national polling average. What it shows is actually with great local candidates, more and more people are hearing about Reform and they like the message they hear.”

The Daily Mail

“Rishi Sunak is facing mounting Tory unrest today after a disastrous election night saw the party put to the sword in the Blackpool South by-election - and suffering a bloodbath on councils.

“The Prime Minister is pinning his hopes on crucial mayoral contests as results continue to flow in, with experts warning the Conservatives are on track for their worst showing in 40 years.”

Former MEP David Campbell Bannerman

“The lesson is clear - enough of this disastrous, visionless, vacuous leadership. Rishi must go now.

“If you don’t dump Sunak now, the party is finished for at least a decade or more and the country is in danger under a hard-left woke Labour - do the necessary and do it quickly.”

The Times

“The results are bleak for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives. Labour’s victory in Blackpool South represents one of the biggest swings in post-war electoral history.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart