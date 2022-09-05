Liz Truss: Douglas Ross calls for Conservatives to 'come together' after election of new Prime Minister

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Truss defeated her Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 party member votes to 60,399.

She will take over as Prime Minister on Tuesday with the immediate challenge of easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country faced with soaring energy bills.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Speaking after the announcement, Ms Truss promised to deliver a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy.

It comes after a sometimes bad-tempered leadership contest in which the two candidates attacked each other's plans.

Mr Ross, who did not publicly back either candidate, said: “Congratulations to Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader.

“Both Liz and Rishi, along with their teams, should be proud of the campaigns they have run and the way they have engaged party members.

“However, now that the leadership election is over, it is time for the whole of the Conservative Party to come together to tackle the big challenges our country faces.

“Throughout her political career, Liz Truss has shown herself to have a record of delivery, whether that was in removing the US tariffs on whisky and cashmere or in managing the UK’s robust support for Ukraine both before and following the Russian invasion.