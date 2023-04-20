Commitment to keeping 'the promise' to Scotland's children remains strong - Fiona Duncan

No doubt, everyone can think of a promise they made, which was tested in its keeping.

To a colleague, friend, partner or spouse, to a child. Times when ‘I promise’ was casually said in the moment, other times it was a solemn vow.

Making a promise is easy. Keeping it can be difficult.

During the Independent Care Review, before they’d tell me their story, many children and young people wanted me to swear to secrecy and tell no one. Often their story was about the most traumatic thing that had happened in their life; about the very worst things that happen to children in this world.

Fiona Duncan is Chair of The Promise, the body responsible for ensuring the findings of the Independent Care Review are implemented, and CEO of Corra

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Chair, I had to explain ‘safeguarding’ - that my promise had to first make sure they were safe. Then I would listen, needing to understand what must be done differently so all Scotland’s children grow up loved, safe and respected.

The work of the Review concluded on 5th February 2020 with the publication of seven reports. The main report called ‘the promise’ and the child-friendly version called ‘the pinky promise’ lay out what Scotland must do in order that all its children can fulfil their promise.

The Review secured cross-party support, so on that day, Scotland made a promise.

It was 2016 when Nicola Sturgeon announced to the care community an Independent Care Review. Her enduring dedication to championing children, young people and families in and on the edge of Scotland’s ‘care system’ meant her resignation was unsettling for many of us devoted to this promise being kept.

The experience of first Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis means that for many children and families life has not improved

A worry exacerbated by “continuity” and “change” being presented as a binary choice during the leadership debates for Scotland’s new First Minister.

Surely, when responsible for making decisions about the many, complex policies impacting people and planet, both continuity, and change are needed.

Continuity when it comes to sticking with well thought-out policy intent, no matter how difficult delivery is.

When Humza Yousaf was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Justice in 2018, he engaged in the Review’s work to learn more about the link between Scotland’s ‘care system’ and its justice system. Whilst Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, his involvement continued on Covid recovery and informing the thinking about a National Care Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incoming First Minister developed an understanding of the importance of this promise being kept through a number of policy lenses. It was reassuring therefore when he restated his commitment to #KeepThePromise during his leadership campaign, then again during his acceptance speech when nominated as First Minister.

Since taking office, he’s been clear that Government will deliver on the £500 million it pledged to invest in a Whole Family Wellbeing Fund over this parliamentary term, focusing on prevention and early support.

The proper planning necessary to change the current systems will only be achieved with stable, long-term investment. Continuity provides that.

However, change is just as important when it comes to ‘how to’ deliver policy in ever-changing circumstances.

Scotland has come some way since the conclusion of the Review when the promise was made. But the experience of first Covid and now the cost-of-living crisis means that for many children and families life has not improved.

Invested effectively, £500 million has potential to provide holistic family support across our communities.

But for children and families to feel the benefit today when it’s needed, and then every single day afterwards, there must be a step change in pace of investment.

Accelerated spend is needed to provide greater support to families. With stability and predictability of funding flow necessary to achieve system change.

That way transformation will be possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Scotland enters a new era for public life, one thing that mustn’t change, regardless of how hard it is, is our national commitment to #KeepThePromise.