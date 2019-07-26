Letters: Why does Nicola Sturgeon refuse to respect the 2014 indyref vote?

Scot made a decision on independence in 2014, why does Nicola Sturgeon not respect the vote result, a Scotsman reader writes.

In her letter to Boris Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says: “The right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future is a basic democratic principle that must be respected.”

Pro independence supporters. Picture: PA

The people exercised this right in 2014 and determined that we should stay within the United Kingdom. Why does Ms Sturgeon not respect that vote? Does she not realise that in ignoring that result because it does not suit her, she is effectively undermining the value of any referendum that might be held in the future?

We know now that if ­people do not accept the result of a ­referendum it is meaningless, and deepens the issues and problems it is supposed to resolve.

I did not begrudge the time required to take part in the last referendum in Scotland, believing, somewhat naively, that it would resolve matters. My outlook would be different if one came along again ­within a generation. If there was to be another referendum, would it mean anything? The 2014 result and the Brexit referendum ­confirms that it wouldn’t.

If you ask the people their view, you must respect what they tell you. If their view is not want you want to hear, then you need to get off the political stage.

Victor Clements, Aberfeldy, Perthshire