Nicola Sturgeon writes to Boris Johnson: 'We will give Scotland independence choice'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to the new Prime Minister to set out the potential impact of Brexit and urge a change in course to protect Scotland’s people and economy.

The letter reads:

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a meeting. Picture: TSPL

"Congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister.

"I will be shortly writing to you, along with the First Minister of Wales, to set out jointly our position on a range of urgent matters that require consideration by a meeting of the Heads of Government. Such a meeting should be convened as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon blasts Boris Johnson's PM speech as 'divorced from reality'

"However, I am writing to you today to draw your attention to work carried out by the Scottish Government which details the likely specific impact of Brexit on Scotland. Given the gravity of the potential damage to jobs and livelihoods, this material should be at the top of your in-tray.

"You will be aware that people in Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union. Subsequent Scottish Government analysis shows that a no-deal outcome could cost 100,000 Scottish jobs.

"Even a free trade agreement could see a fall in Scottish national income of around £1,600 per person compared with continuing EU membership. I urge you to study this analysis closely so that you understand the implications for Scotland of the policy you are pursuing on Brexit and why it is therefore imperative that you change course immediately to avoid causing lasting harm to the people of Scotland.

"However, given your public comments about leaving the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, “come what may” and “do or die” , it is now - more than ever - essential that in Scotland we have an alternative option.

"In line with the democratic mandate given to us in 2016, the Scottish Government will continue to make preparations to give people in Scotland the choice of becoming an independent country.

READ MORE: Senior SNP figures acting like ‘golf club bores’ over IndyRef2

"The right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future is a basic democratic principle that must be respected.

"Similarly any decision of the Scottish Parliament on whether to give people that choice must be respected. The Parliament will consider the necessary framework legislation for a referendum after the summer recess, and I look forward to taking this matter forward with you once MSPs have had the opportunity to debate the issue further."

NICOLA STURGEON